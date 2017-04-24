Ex-divs to take 5.65 points off FTSE 100 on Apr.27

LONDON, April 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.65 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Antofagasta 15.3 (USc) 0.17 Fresnillo 21.5 (USc) 0.11 Informa 13.04 0.42 ITV 9.8 1.44 Legal & General 10.35 2.42 Relx 25.7 1.09 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) City of London Investment Trust 4.3 Elementis 11.27819549 GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited 1.9 G4S 5.82 Greggs 21.5 IWG 3.55 J D Wetherspoon 4 McCarthy & Stone 1.8 National Express 8.41 Polypipe Group 7 Senior 4.62 Spirax-Sarco 53.5 UBM 16.6 Weir Group 29 William Hill 8.4 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)