Ex-divs to take 3.1 points off FTSE 100 on May 4

    LONDON, May 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.05 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                        (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                                           (pence)                     
 Croda                                     41.25                       0.21
 InterContinental Hotels Group             64 (USc)                    0.38
 Kingfisher                                7.15                        0.63
 London Stock Exchange Group               31.2                        0.39
 Unilever                                  30.21                       1.44
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                  (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                           (pence)    
 Acacia Mining                                             8.4 (USc)
 Tritax Big Box REIT                                       1.28
 Card Factory                                              6.3
 Derwent London                                            26.16
 Edinburgh Investment Trust Closed Fund                    5.4
 Ferrexpo                                                  3.3 (USc)
 Henderson Group                                           9.15
 Hastings Group                                            6.6
 JRP Group                                                 2.4
 Morgan Advanced Materials                                 7
 P2P Global Investments                                    12
 Polymetal International                                   0.18 (USD)
 Playtech                                                  21.7 (EUc)
 Rightmove                                                 32
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Danilo Masoni)
