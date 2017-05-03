Ex-divs to take 3.1 points off FTSE 100 on May 4

LONDON, May 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.05 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Croda 41.25 0.21 InterContinental Hotels Group 64 (USc) 0.38 Kingfisher 7.15 0.63 London Stock Exchange Group 31.2 0.39 Unilever 30.21 1.44 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Acacia Mining 8.4 (USc) Tritax Big Box REIT 1.28 Card Factory 6.3 Derwent London 26.16 Edinburgh Investment Trust Closed Fund 5.4 Ferrexpo 3.3 (USc) Henderson Group 9.15 Hastings Group 6.6 JRP Group 2.4 Morgan Advanced Materials 7 P2P Global Investments 12 Polymetal International 0.18 (USD) Playtech 21.7 (EUc) Rightmove 32 (Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Danilo Masoni)