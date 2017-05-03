Ex-divs to take 3.1 points off FTSE 100 on May 4

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
LONDON, May 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.05 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Croda 41.25 0.21 InterContinental Hotels Group 64 (USc) 0.38 Kingfisher 7.15 0.63 London Stock Exchange Group 31.2 0.39 Unilever 30.21 1.44 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Acacia Mining 8.4 (USc) Tritax Big Box REIT 1.28 Card Factory 6.3 Derwent London 26.16 Edinburgh Investment Trust Closed Fund 5.4 Ferrexpo 3.3 (USc) Henderson Group 9.15 Hastings Group 6.6 JRP Group 2.4 Morgan Advanced Materials 7 P2P Global Investments 12 Polymetal International 0.18 (USD) Playtech 21.7 (EUc) Rightmove 32 (Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Danilo Masoni)
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.