Ex-divs to take 13.7 points off FTSE 100 on May 11

    LONDON, May 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 13.73 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND       STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                             (pence)                       
 Admiral Group                 51.5                        0.41
 BP                            10 (USc)         Yes        5.80
 Centrica                      8.4              Yes        1.82
 Glencore                      3.5(USc)                    1.24
 GlaxoSmithKline               19                          3.67
 Merlin                        4.9                         0.14
 Sainsbury        SBRY.L>      6.6                         0.43
 Sage Group                    5.22                        0.22
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 AA Plc                            5.7
 Aberdeen Asset                    7.5
 Management                        
 Barr Plc                          10.87
 Computacenter                     15
 Carillion                         12.65
 F&C Commercial                    0.5
 Property Trust                    
 Ltd                               
 Fidessa Group                     78.2
 Hiscox                            19
 IBStock                           5.3
 Kennedy Wilson                    12
 NMC Health Plc                    10.6
 Saga                              5.8
 Greencoat UK                      1.6225
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid)
