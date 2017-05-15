Ex-divs to take 20.3 points off FTSE 100 on May 18

LONDON, May 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 20.34 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Compass Group 11.2 0.73 HSBC 0.1 (USD) Yes 6.11 Imperial Brands 25.85 0.98 Intertek Group 43 0.27 Provident Financial 91.4 0.53 Royal Dutch Shell A 0.47 (USD) Yes 6.35 Royal Dutch Shell B 0.47 (USD) Yes 5.37 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Ascential 3.2 Bellway 37.5 Clarkson 43 Dignity 15.74 Great Portland Estates 9.32 Howden Joinery 7.4 Inchcape 16.8 Keller Group 19.25 Pagegroup 8.23 Ted Baker 38.8 Renewables Infrastructure Group 1.6 UK Commercial Property Trust 0.92 Witan Investment Trust 9.5 (Reporting by Kit Rees)