Ex-divs to take 1.8 points off FTSE 100 on May 25

    LONDON, May 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.76 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                             (pence)                      
 Bunzl                       29                           0.38
 Carnival                    0.4 (USD)                    0.22
 DCC                         74.63                        0.26
 Morrison                    3.85                         0.33
 Worldpay Group              1.35                         0.10
 Whitbread                   65.9                         0.47
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                           (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                             (pence) 
                                             
 Brewin Dolphin                              4.25
 Cineworld Group                             13.8
 Capita                                      20.6
 Diploma                                     7
 Euromoney Institutional Investor            8.8
 HICL Infrastructure Company LTD             1.92
 Hill & Smith Holdings                       17.9
 Mitchells & Butlers                         2.5
 Marston's                                   2.7
 Spectris                                    34
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Danilo Masoni)
