公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 6日 星期二 18:43 BJT

Ex-divs to take 11.7 points off FTSE 100 on June 8

    LONDON, June 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.7 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                             (RIC)     DIVIDEND     STOCK   IMPACT
                                               (pence)      OPTION  
                                                                    
 Associated British Foods                      11.35                0.16
 Johnson Matthey                               54.5                 0.42
 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust            1.61                 0.09
 Vodafone Group                                10.03 (euro          9.16
                                               cents)               
 WPP                                           37.05                1.87
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                     (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                        (pence) 
                                                        
 Alliance Trust                                         3.29
 Booker Group                                           7.99
 British Empire Trust                                   2
 Electra Private Equity                                 914
 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited                  0.5
 LondonMetric Property                                  1.04
 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust             5.05
 Redefine International                                 0.78
 SIG                                                    1.83
 Synthomer                                              7.8
 Temple Bar Investment Trust                            8.33
 Victrex                                                12.2
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
