Ex-divs to take 11.7 points off FTSE 100 on June 8

LONDON, June 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.7 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION Associated British Foods 11.35 0.16 Johnson Matthey 54.5 0.42 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 1.61 0.09 Vodafone Group 10.03 (euro 9.16 cents) WPP 37.05 1.87 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Alliance Trust 3.29 Booker Group 7.99 British Empire Trust 2 Electra Private Equity 914 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited 0.5 LondonMetric Property 1.04 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust 5.05 Redefine International 0.78 SIG 1.83 Synthomer 7.8 Temple Bar Investment Trust 8.33 Victrex 12.2 (Reporting by Kit Rees)