Ex-divs to take 2.5 points off FTSE 100 on June 15

LONDON, June 12 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.48 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) 3I GROUP 18.5 0.70 PERSIMMON 110 1.33 SEVERN 48.9 0.45 TRENT Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) 3I INFRASTRUCTURE 3.775 ASSURA 0.6 ELECTROCOMPONENT 7.3 INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL 19.5 MARSHALLS PLC 8.8 NEWRIVER REIT 6.6 PETS AT HOME 5 PERSONAL ASSETS 1.4 RESTAURANT GROUP 10.6 SHAFTESBURY PLC 7.9 STOBART GROUP 4.5 TEMPLETON EMERGING 8.25 WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE 32 (Reporting by Helen Reid)