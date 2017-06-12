版本:
Ex-divs to take 2.5 points off FTSE 100 on June 15

    LONDON, June 12 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout. 
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.48 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 3I GROUP                18.5                       0.70
 PERSIMMON               110                        1.33
 SEVERN                  48.9                       0.45
 TRENT                                              
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                         (pence)    
 3I INFRASTRUCTURE                        3.775
 ASSURA                                  0.6
 ELECTROCOMPONENT                        7.3
 INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL                    19.5
 MARSHALLS PLC                           8.8
 NEWRIVER REIT                           6.6
 PETS AT HOME                            5
 PERSONAL ASSETS                         1.4
 RESTAURANT GROUP                        10.6
 SHAFTESBURY PLC                         7.9
 STOBART GROUP                           4.5
 TEMPLETON EMERGING                      8.25
 WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE                    32
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid)
