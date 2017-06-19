版本:
Ex-divs to take 1.88 points off FTSE 100 on June 22

    LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                    (pence)                      
 Experian                           28.5 (U.S.                   0.83
                                    cents)                       
 Land Securities Group              9.36                         0.28
 Mediclinic                         4.7                          0.07
 United Utilities Group             25.92                        0.70
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                 (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                    (pence) 
                                                    
 B&M European Value Retail                          3.9
 Big Yellow Group                                   8.4
 Edinburgh Investment Trust Closed Fund             9.15
 JD Sports Fashion                                  1.3
 The Mercantile Investment Trust                    10.5
 PayPoint                                           54.5
 TR Property Investment Trust                       6.4
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)
