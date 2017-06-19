Ex-divs to take 1.88 points off FTSE 100 on June 22

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Experian 28.5 (U.S. 0.83 cents) Land Securities Group 9.36 0.28 Mediclinic 4.7 0.07 United Utilities Group 25.92 0.70 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) B&M European Value Retail 3.9 Big Yellow Group 8.4 Edinburgh Investment Trust Closed Fund 9.15 JD Sports Fashion 1.3 The Mercantile Investment Trust 10.5 PayPoint 54.5 TR Property Investment Trust 6.4 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.