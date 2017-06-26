版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 20:46 BJT

CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 2.26 points off FTSE 100 on June 29

 (Corrects headline and text to include companies going ex-dividend, previous
story said no companies would go ex-dividend)
    LONDON, June 26 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.26 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                              (RIC)      DIVIDEND     STOCK      IMPACT
                                                 (pence)      OPTION     
                                                                         
 Babcock International                           21.65                   0.43
 British Land Company                            5.84                    0.24
 Coca Cola HBC                                   0.44 (Eur)              0.30
 International Consolidated Airlines             0.125 (Eur)             0.73
 Royal Mail                                      15.6                    0.56
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                        (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                           (pence) 
                                                           
 Cranswick                                                 31
 Fidelity China Special Situations Closed Fund             2.5
 Nex Group                                                 27
 Scottish Investment Trust                                 5.5
 Tate & Lyle                                               19.8
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐