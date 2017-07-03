FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on July 6
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
中国财经
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
时事要闻
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
国际财经
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月3日 / 上午9点53分 / 1 天前

Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on July 6

2 分钟阅读

    LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.33 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 Burberry                28.4                        0.5
 Next                    150                         0.83
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                   (pence) 
                                                   
 Aveva Group                                       27
 N Brown Group                                     8.56
 Caledonia Investments Closed fund                 139.9
 Dairy Crest                                       16.3
 Entertainment 1                                   1.3
 Foreign and Colonial Investment Trust             2.5
 Homeserve                                         11.2
 Monks Investment Trust                            1.25
 Murray International Trust                        11
 Paragon Group                                     4.7
 Pennon Group                                      24.87
 TalkTalk                                          5
 Telecom Plus                                      25
 Workspace Group                                   22.832
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below