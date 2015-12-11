UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 11

Dec 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 6,088.05 points - its lowest closing level since early October - on Thursday as a slump in Sports Direct and financial services group Old Mutual weighed on the market. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered said it raised 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion) through a rights issue. The Asia-focused lender launched the rights issue last month to bolster its balance sheet. * ASTRAZENECA: Britain's cost agency NICE, which decides if medicines should be used on the state health service, gave a green light to AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza. * BHP BILLITON: State prosecutors in Brazil said on Thursday they were bringing a civil lawsuit against miners Vale SA, BHP Billiton Ltd and their joint venture Samarco, an iron ore mine where a burst dam last month killed at least 13 people and devastated a nearby village. * BALL/REXAM: U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp is set to win EU approval for its 4.43-billion-pound ($6.7 billion) bid for Rexam Plc with an improved package of concessions, two people familiar with the matter said. * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis , Britain's biggest department store group, said its sales rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in the week to Dec. 5, partly driven by matching the prices of competitors' deals. * UK POWER CAPACITY: Britain on Thursday secured backup power capacity for winter 2019/2020 in an auction fetching a price between 15-20 pounds a kilowatt per year, network manager National Grid said. * UK AIRPORT: Britain delayed on Thursday the politically-charged decision on where to build a new airport runway, prompting angry business leaders to accuse David Cameron's government of putting short-term politics over the long-term national interest. * TOBACCO COMPANIES: Big Tobacco took the British government to court on Thursday, arguing that the UK's "plain packaging" law, which will take effect next May, unlawfully takes away its intellectual property. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Capita PLC Capita PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release Bellway PLC Bellway PLC Interim Management Statement Release SThree PLC SThree PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)