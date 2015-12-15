版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 15

Dec 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 68
points, or 1.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index was down 1.3 percent at 5,874.06 at its close, its
eight straight session of losses, pulled lower by a drop in oil and mining
shares as commodity prices continued to fall. 
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered has axed at least half a
dozen oil and gas advisory banking roles in recent weeks, ending an eight-year
attempt to build a global energy M&A team, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters. 
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has been approached by
bidders for Williams & Glyn and is weighing the option of selling the consumer
business instead of holding an initial public offering next year, according to
two people with knowledge of the plans, Bloomberg reported on Monday. (bloom.bg/1Z83XjR)
    * AGGREKO: Temporary power supplier Aggreko pulled out of a tender
to provide generators to the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro next year, the spokesman
for Rio 2016 told Reuters, dealing a major blow to organizers rushing to secure
an energy source for the world's largest sporting event. 
    * UBM: Cision, a provider of public relations software, is close to an
agreement to acquire press release distributor PR Newswire Association LLC from
British communications and events company UBM Plc, people familiar with
the matter said on Monday. 
    * SHELL: China's CNOOC and Royal Dutch Shell have agreed to double
the capacity of their jointly owned ethylene plant in China's Guangdong
province, the companies said on Tuesday. 
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct, the British sportswear retailer
controlled by high profile businessman Mike Ashley, came under fire in the
British parliament on Monday over allegations it has not been paying the minimum
wage. 
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Amgen Inc on Monday said it had reached a deal
with British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to reacquire the sales rights to
three of its products in 48 countries, including Australia as well as markets in
Asia, South America and Europe. 
    * COPPER: London copper was a touch firmer on Tuesday as the dollar held
steady ahead of the Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting this week, while
hopes for demand growth in top consumer China put a floor under prices.
 
    * EUROPEAN INSURERS: Domestic regulators are increasingly "gold-plating" new
European insurance capital rules by adding their own more stringent
requirements, according to a survey of insurance trade associations.
 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Imagination Technologies            Half Year 2015 Imagination Technologies
 Group PLC                           Group PLC Earnings Release
 Petrofac Ltd                        Petrofac Ltd Trading Statement Release
 Carpetright Plc                     Carpetright Plc Trading Statement Release
   
 (Compiled by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

