UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 17

Dec 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 69
points, or 1.14 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 43.40 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,061.19
points, boosted by rises in Dixons Carphone and Pearson, with
investors hoping that an expected rise in U.S. interest rates later would calm
volatile markets.
* STANDARD CHARTERED: Temasek is willing to give Standard Chartered
time to work on its turnaround before deciding on the fate of its
underperforming $4 billion stake in the UK bank as part of a portfolio
reshuffle, people familiar with the matter said.
* EX-DIVS: Berkeley Group, United Utilities will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.83
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
* UK CAR PRODUCTION: British car production rose 9 percent year-on-year in
November, helped by a strong increase in exports, the Society of Motor
Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Thursday.
* EU REFERENDUM: Prime Minister David Cameron will try to end an impasse at
talks with European Union leaders on Thursday over his attempts to win better
membership terms for Britain before it votes on whether to stay in the bloc.
* U.S. RATE HIKE: The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first
time in nearly a decade on Wednesday, signaling faith that the U.S. economy had
largely overcome the wounds of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Premier Farnell PLC Q3 2015 Premier Farnell PLC Trading
Statement Release
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)