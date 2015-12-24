UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 24

(Adds futures, updates spot gold price)

Dec 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 points, or 0.04 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 2.60 percent higher on Wednesday at 6,240.98, boosted by gains in commodities stocks on the back of stronger metals and crude oil prices and signs of more economic stimulus measures in China, the world's largest metals consumer. London-listed mining stocks dominated the list of Europe's top performing shares on stronger London copper prices.

* GOLD: Gold rose in thin pre-holiday trade on Thursday, after two days of losses, on a softer dollar and as oil prices extended a recovery from multi-year lows. Spot gold rose 0.38 percent to $1,074.20 an ounce by 0722 GMT.

* INTEREST RATES: Britain's economic growth has slowed markedly, according to data on Wednesday that supports expectations the Bank of England will not raise record low interest rates any time soon. Hurt by slow demand for exports from a flagging global economy, gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the third quarter, matching its lowest rate since late 2012, when Britain was still struggling to recover from the financial crisis.

* EX-DIVS: BT Group and Burberry Group Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.67 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

