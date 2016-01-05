UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 5

(Updates futures, company news)
Jan 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42 to
57 points, or 0.94 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers,
with futures up 1.15 percent by 0748 GMT ahead of the cash market open.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 2.4 percent lower at 6,093.43 points on
Monday, its biggest fall on the first trading day of the year since 2000. Basic
resources stocks slumped in Britain, as poor factory activity data from China
prompted investors to cut their exposure to the shares.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: Britain's drug regulators have given the
go-ahead for a British American Tobacco electronic-cigarette vaping
device to be sold as a quit smoking medicine, the first such product to be given
a drug licence in the UK.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc plans to shut its India equities business
as part of the British bank's efforts to slash costs and boost profit, two
sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Monday.
* NEXT: Britain's Next reported disappointing sales in the run-up to
Christmas, with the normally reliable retailer blaming the unusually warm
weather in November and December for a slowdown that could hit the wider
sector.
* AA: Motoring group AA Plc said it had launched a connected-car
joint venture which would allow it to provide faster roadside assistance by
pre-empting and diagnosing breakdowns.
* BRITAIN FLOODS: Consultancy PwC raised its estimate of the economic impact
of the three storms that battered Britain in December to 2-2.8 billion pounds
($2.96-4.14 billion) on Monday, and warned losses could climb further, with
scores of flood alerts still in place.
* INSURERS: Insurers paid out around $27 billion for natural disaster claims
last year with weather causing 94 percent of incidents, underscoring the
challenge posed by climate change, data from reinsurer Munich Re
showed on Monday.
* UK ECONOMY: Lending to Britons surged towards the end of 2015 at the
fastest rate in almost a decade but manufacturing growth slipped, according to
figures on Monday that underscored Britain's reliance on consumers to drive its
economy.
* UK OIL: Britain's oil and gas output rose in 2015 for the first time since
the turn of the millennium, industry body Oil & Gas UK said on Monday, reversing
a declining trend but coming as oil prices are trading at a seven-year
low.
* EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS: Investors poured $347 billion into exchange-traded
funds globally during 2015, fund-manager BlackRock Inc said on Sunday,
setting a new record for the industry.
* LONDON COPPER: London copper rebounded slightly from a two-week low on
Tuesday as China's stock markets stabilised after a rout on Monday fanned by
poor factory growth figures that worsened the outlook for metals demand in the
world's second-biggest economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up by 1.20 percent to $4,665 by 0748 GMT.
* BOE RATES: The Bank of England's first rate increase in more than eight
years is likely to come in the second quarter of 2016, as previously expected,
bolstered by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise U.S. rates last month, a
Reuters poll found.
* BRITAIN LENDING: British lending to consumers expanded at the fastest
annual rate in almost a decade in November and banks approved more mortgages
than forecast, showing a buoyant mood among households towards the end of 2015
* GOLD: Gold added to an overnight surge in prices on Tuesday, as escalating
geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a global stock market rout
triggered safe-haven bids for the metal. Spot gold had risen 0.23 percent
to $1,077.00 an ounce by 0749 GMT.
* GLOBAL ECONOMY : The global economy finished last year on a fragile
footing, with factory activity in China shrinking for the 10th month running in
December, while euro zone manufacturing picked up but U.S. activity slowed.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)