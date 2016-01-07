版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 7

Jan 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
77-79 points, or 1.3 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 index closed down 1 percent at
6,073.38 points on Wednesday, as shares in commodity-related companies were hit
by new worries over China, the world's largest consumer of metals, while North
Korea's nuclear test added to investors' nervousness. 
    * LLOYDS BANK: The U.K.'s financial watchdog is investigating possible
manipulation of the British government-bond market by traders at Lloyds Banking
Group PLC, according to people familiar with the matter, The Wall
Street Journal reported.(on.wsj.com/1ON9f2C)
    * LEGAL & GENERAL: Workers at British insurer Legal & General have
voted for industrial action over the threatened closure of a regional office,
trade union Unite said on Wednesday, their first such move since the
1970s. 
    * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British economic growth is at risk of slowing further and
looks increasingly lop-sided, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Thursday
after it reported that factory exports grew at their weakest pace since 2009
late last year.   
    * UK CARS: British new car registrations hit an all-time high last year, two
sources told Reuters citing preliminary industry data, helped by rising consumer
confidence, the strength of the pound and cheap car loans. 
    * BRITAIN BONDS: Short-dated British government bond prices rose to their
highest level since late October on Wednesday as sharp falls in share prices and
soft economic data boosted the appeal of fixed-income assets. 
    * BRITAIN BANKS/EU:  Britain's financial sector has thrived in the European
Union and quitting the 28-country bloc could limit access to a huge market and
trigger an "investment pause" due to inevitable disruptions, senior bankers told
lawmakers on Wednesday.  
    * BRITAIN EU EXIT: A majority of Britons who have made up their minds would
vote to leave the European Union, making Britain by far the most Eurosceptic
country in the 28-member bloc, according to an ORB opinion poll published on
Thursday. 
    * OIL: Brent crude futures fell to a fresh 11-year low on Thursday as a
sliding yuan and an emergency halt in China's stock trading left Asian markets
in a turmoil, while a huge supply overhang and near-record output levels also
continued to drag on oil prices. The global benchmark Brent fell to
$33.09 per barrel, the weakest since 2004 and below the previous 11-year low
from Wednesday. Prices, however, edged back to $33.42 by 0523 GMT. 
    * COPPER: London copper fell on Thursday, after China's stock markets
tumbled limit down in early trade, fuelling concerns about the demand for
industrial metals in the world's second biggest economy for the year ahead.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell by 0.69 percent to
$4,588 a tonne by 0525 GMT. 
    * GOLD: Gold climbed above $1,100 an ounce for the first time in nine weeks
on Thursday as investors channelled money into the safe-haven metal amid a
global stock market rout, worries over the Chinese economy and heightened
geopolitical tensions. Spot gold rose to a nine-week high of $1,102.80 an
ounce, before paring some gains to trade up 0.46 percent at $1,099.35 by 0532
GMT.  
    * EX-DIVS: Aberdeen Asset Management,British Land and
Johnson Matthey will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend
pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.99 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Marks and Spencer Group PLC                  Q3 2016 Interim Management
                                              Statement Release
 Persimmon PLC                                Trading Statement Release
 Poundland Group PLC                          Q3 2015 Poundland Group PLC
                                              Trading Statement Release
 
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

