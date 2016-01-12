UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 12

Jan 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 29
* The UK blue chip index closed 40.61 points lower on Monday at 5,871.83
points, ending in negative territory for a fourth straight session, hit by late
falls in Shire and energy firms.
* SABMILLER: Japan's Asahi Group Holdings is considering acquiring
Grolsch and Peroni, two beer brands owned by SABMiller, to secure growth
beyond a saturated and ageing home market, a source familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
* SHIRE: Drugmaker Shire clinched its six-month pursuit of Baxalta
International on Monday with an agreed $32 billion cash and stock
offer.
* CMC MARKETS: CMC Markets, which is likely to be valued at more than 1
billion pounds, is to announce as early as this week that it will float on the
stock market, the Guardian reported on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1IZttnD)
* AB InBev: Beer giant AB InBev was holding its first investor
calls Monday to line up the sale of what could be the largest bond ever sold,
part of the financing for its purchase of SABMiller.
* CRUDE: Crude oil prices continued a relentless dive early on Tuesday,
falling as much as 20 percent since the beginning of the year as analysts
scrambled to cut their 2016 oil price forecasts and traders bet on further price
falls.
* RETAIL: British retail spending over the crucial Christmas period recorded
its weakest quarterly growth in more than a year as stores competed to offer
discounts, industry data showed on Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
WM Morrison Supermarkets Trading update
Greggs Trading update
Just Eat Full year order update
AO World Q3 trading update
Saga Trading update
Michael Page International Q4 trading update
Debenhams Trading update
Cineworld Trading update
