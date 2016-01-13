版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 13

Jan 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42
points, or 0.7 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 57.41 points higher on Tuesday at 5,929.24,
as the retail sector rallied on the back of solid results and upbeat industry
data. 
    * BP: British oil and gas company BP announced plans on Tuesday to
slash 5 percent of its global workforce in the face of a continued slump in oil
prices. 
    * SHIRE/BAXALTA: The chief executive of rare disease drugmaker Shire 
suggested that the company could achieve much higher cost savings from its
planned $32 billion acquisition of Baxalta than what was announced with
the deal on Monday. 
    * C&C: Irish cider maker C&C Group said it expects to cut 180 jobs,
or about 10 percent of its workforce, as it consolidates production facilities.
 
    * CRUDE: Crude futures rose on Wednesday for the first time in eight days,
with U.S. oil pulling further away from the widely watched $30-per-barrel level
breached the previous session, after U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last
week. 
    * COPPER: China's imports of copper last year came in close to the record
seen in 2014, despite slower growth in the world's second-biggest economy,
customs data showed on Wednesday. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:     
 Sainsbury's       Q3 trading update
 Dunelm Group      Q2 trading update
 Hays              Q2 trading update
 Tullow Oil        Trading update
 Fenner            Q1 trading update
 Barratt           Trading update
 Developments      
       
 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)

