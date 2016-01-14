UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 14

(Adds company news items, updates futures)
Jan 14 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.9 percent
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5 percent at 5,960.97 points on
Wednesday after better-than-expected trade data from China improved market
sentiment, pushing oil and metals prices higher and lifting investors' appetite
for shares in mining, oil and gas companies.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell plans to grow its lubricants business in
Asia in the next five years, targeting surging vehicle sales and rising
population growth, said a senior company official.
* BP: The families of two BP employees killed in the 2013 Amenas gas
plant attack in Algeria have filed a lawsuit in London's High Court against the
company, accusing it of failing to take reasonable steps to protect its workers.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto , the world's second largest miner,
is going to freeze all pay in 2016, ramping up its cost-cutting effort to
weather what it expects to be a prolonged commodities slump, according to a memo
from Chief Executive Sam Walsh.
* ASHMORE: Emerging market-focused fund manager Ashmore saw $1.7
billion in net outflows in the three months to end-December, bringing assets
under management below $50 billion.
* JUPITER: British fund firm Jupiter Fund Management said on
Thursday it had taken in a net 496 million pounds ($714.74 million) in investor
cash over the three months to end-December.
* AB FOODS: Associated British Foods said total sales at its
discount fashion store Primark were up 7 percent in the four months leading up
to Christmas on a constant currency basis, boosted by new store openings in
Spain and the United States.
* TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket chain, beat forecasts
for UK sales over the key Christmas trading period, driven by lower prices, and
said it was making good progress with its turnaround plan.
* AB INBEV/ SABMILLER: Brewing giant AB InBev launched a $46bn bond
on Wednesday, the second-largest bond in history, after amassing $110bn in
investor orders to help fund its acquisition of rival SABMiller.
* HOME RETAIL: British takeover target Home Retail said on
Wednesday it was in advanced talks to sell its Homebase home improvement stores
to Australia's Wesfarmers for 340 million pounds ($490 million) in
cash, allowing it to focus on its Argos chain.
British retail takeover target Home Retail reported a worse-than-expected
2.2 percent drop in like-for-like sales at its biggest chain Argos, hours after
its said it was in advanced talks to sell its Homebase chain for 340 million
pounds.
* HSBC: The boss of UK government's tax agency, Lin Homer, has been accused
of allowing HSBC to "get away scot free" after she said the HM Revenue
and Customs was unlikely to pursue allegations that the bank's Swiss unit helped
clients evade tax, Sky News reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1OrVSiY)
* ASOS: British online fashion retailer ASOS reported a recovery in
international sales growth on Thursday, helped by moves to make its prices
abroad more responsive to exchange rate volatility.
* BURBERRY: British fashion brand Burberry posted a 1 percent rise
in third-quarter sales on Thursday buoyed by growth in China but said the
outlook for the luxury sector remained uncertain.
* ALLIANCE TRUST: Alliance Trust has appointed Robert Smith as
chairman from February as the investment firm implements a major overhaul
following pressure from activist investor Elliott Advisors.
* UTV MEDIA: Northern Ireland broadcaster UTV Media Plc said it
would return about 55 million pounds ($79 million) to shareholders after the
sale of its television unit to ITV Plc.
* WILLIAM HILL: William Hill Plc said the head of its online
operations is leaving the company, joining a slew of other high-profile
departures and putting further pressure on Britain's biggest bookmaker.
* INTEREST RATE HIKE: The Bank of England looks likely to signal another
delay in raising interest rates on Thursday thanks to a renewed oil price slump,
sputtering wage growth and the approach of an unsettling vote on Britain's
European Union membership.
* MOTOR INSURANCE: Comprehensive car insurance premiums in Britain rose 13.2
percent in 2015, the biggest annual rise since 2011, according to Confused.com's
car price insurance index.
* ADVERTISING SPEND: The number of British companies that raised their
advertising budgets in the fourth quarter of 2015 slowed to its lowest level in
nearly three years as concerns over the economy grew, according to an industry
survey.
* SMALL OIL PRODUCERS: Mid-sized oil producing companies are proving more
resilient against weak oil prices than expected as they are able to slash more
costs, allowing them to press ahead with projects that are set to add even more
barrels to a global supply glut.
* UK REFERENDUM: A cabinet minister in Prime Minister David Cameron's
government hinted on Thursday he could back leaving the European Union, saying
that to remain in the bloc without significant reform would be disastrous for
Britain.
* EX-DIVS: Ashtead and Next will trade without entitlement
to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.42 points off the FTSE
100 according to Reuters calculations
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)