UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 15

Jan 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14
points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 42.74 points lower on Thursday at 5,918.23,
hit by falls in downgraded travel and leisure stocks. 
    * BHP BILLITON: Global miner BHP Billiton said on Friday it will write down
the value its U.S. shale assets by $7.2 billion on a bleak outlook for oil and
gas prices, cementing expectations it will be forced to cut its dividend for the
first time in over 25 years. 
    * SHELL/BG: Royal Dutch Shell's top executive planning the
integration of BG Group will become transitional CEO of BG after expected
completion of the $48 billion acquisition next month, company sources said.
 
    * CRUDE: U.S. crude oil futures fell in Asian trade on Friday, heading lower
after posting the first significant gains for 2016 in the previous session, as
the prospect of additional Iranian supply looms over the market. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Experian              Q3 trading update
 Bovis Homes           Trading update
 
 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

