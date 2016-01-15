UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 15

Jan 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 42.74 points lower on Thursday at 5,918.23, hit by falls in downgraded travel and leisure stocks. * BHP BILLITON: Global miner BHP Billiton said on Friday it will write down the value its U.S. shale assets by $7.2 billion on a bleak outlook for oil and gas prices, cementing expectations it will be forced to cut its dividend for the first time in over 25 years. * SHELL/BG: Royal Dutch Shell's top executive planning the integration of BG Group will become transitional CEO of BG after expected completion of the $48 billion acquisition next month, company sources said. * CRUDE: U.S. crude oil futures fell in Asian trade on Friday, heading lower after posting the first significant gains for 2016 in the previous session, as the prospect of additional Iranian supply looms over the market. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Experian Q3 trading update Bovis Homes Trading update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)