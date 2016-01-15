UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 15

(Adds company news items, updates futures)
Jan 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14
points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures down 0.2 percent by 0746 GMT ahead of the cash market open. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 42.74 points lower on Thursday at 5,918.23,
hit by falls in downgraded travel and leisure stocks.
* BHP BILLITON: Global miner BHP Billiton said on Friday it will write down
the value its U.S. shale assets by $7.2 billion on a bleak outlook for oil and
gas prices, cementing expectations it will be forced to cut its dividend for the
first time in over 25 years.
* BT GROUP: British competition authorities cleared BT Group's 12.5
billion pound acquisition of mobile operator EE on Friday, saying it would not
substantially lesson competition in the broadband, fixed and mobile markets.
* SHELL/BG: Royal Dutch Shell's top executive planning the
integration of BG Group will become transitional CEO of BG after expected
completion of the $48 billion acquisition next month, company sources said.
* SABMILLER: Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp will partner
with Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd if it bids for SABMiller PLC's
Grolsch and Peroni beer brands, its President Ramon Ang said on Friday.
* SANTANDER UK/ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Santander UK Plc
is readying a fresh bid for more than 300 Royal Bank of Scotland
branches, Sky News reported on Thursday.
* IAG/ LATAM AIRLINES: Chile-headquartered LATAM Airlines said on
Thursday that it has inked separate business agreements to deepen its ties with
American Airlines Group Inc and IAG's British Airlines and
Iberia, members of the Oneworld Alliance.
* HSBC: HSBC Holdings wants to prevent the publication of a report
on its methods to comply with U.S. money-laundering rules imposed in 2012,
saying that the report could leave it vulnerable to money laundering, the
Guardian reported. (bit.ly/2033qQL)
* IG GROUP: Broker and betting firm IG Group Holdings said it had
named Mark Ward as its interim chief financial officer.
* EXPERIAN: Credit data company Experian Plc reported a 6 percent
rise in third-quarter revenue at unchanged exchange rates, even though it
expects full-year profit to take a hit from foreign currency moves.
* CLYDESDALE BANK: Britain's Clydesdale Bank IPO-CLBP.L said on Friday
that trading in the three months to December was in line with expectations, with
asset quality remaining strong as it readies to float in London and Australia
next month.
* CRUDE: U.S. crude oil futures fell in Asian trade on Friday, heading lower
after posting the first significant gains for 2016 in the previous session, as
the prospect of additional Iranian supply looms over the market.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)