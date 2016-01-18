UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18

Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16
points, or 0.3 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index ended down 1.9 percent at 5,804.10 points on Friday
- its lowest closing level since late 2012 - hit by losses in commodity-related
stocks as BHP Billiton and as oil fell below a key level.
* OIL: Brent and U.S. crude futures fell to the lowest since 2003 in Asian
trading on Monday as the market braced for a jump in Iranian oil exports
following the lifting of sanctions at the weekend.
* IRAN: Iran emerged from years of economic isolation on Saturday when world
powers lifted crippling sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell's chief executive warned on Sunday that
the oil and gas company would be negatively impacted were Britons to back
leaving the European Union in a referendum.
Shell on Saturday denied a report in Iranian media that it had sent
representatives to Iran ahead of the expected lifting of international
sanctions.
* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland could reach a settlement within weeks
on claims it misled investors in selling U.S. mortgage-backed securities,
passing another milestone in its recovery from the financial crisis, analysts
said on Friday.
* BRITAIN OPPOSITION: British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on
Saturday he would stop big companies from distributing dividends unless they
paid their workers the living wage as part of his proposals to promote fairer
working conditions.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)