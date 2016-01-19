版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 19日 星期二 14:29 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19

Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 37 to
44 points, or up as much as 0.8 percent, on Tuesday according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index finished 0.4 percent lower on Monday at 5,779.92
points, its lowest closing level since late 2012, with miners down on lingering
concerns about metals demand and UK banks mirroring losses seen by Italian
financials. 
    * PRUDENTIAL: British insurer Prudential Plc said on Tuesday its
solvency capital ratio was 190 percent on June 30, 2015 under new European rules
for insurers. 
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto  plans to increase iron
ore production and shipments in 2016, defying a collapse in prices as it takes
advantage of its position as the world's lowest cost producer. 
    * BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England's newest policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe
said on Monday he would take a "patient" approach to raising interest rates and
there was even a chance he might favour a cut if a slowdown in Britain's economy
worsened. 
    * WIZZ AIR: Wizz Air expects to replace Ryanair as the
airline with the lowest costs in Europe over the next year or so, the chief
executive of the eastern European low-cost carrier told Reuters on Monday.
 
    * UK STEEL: Britain's small business minister said on Monday she will return
to Brussels next month to push for further progress in tackling the UK steel
sector crisis, following another 1,050 job cuts at Tata Steel
  
        
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 British Land Company                       Q3 2016 British Land Company
 PLC                                        PLC Interim Management
                                            Statement Release
 Cairn Energy PLC                           Cairn Energy PLC Operational
                                            Update
 EVRAZ plc                                  Q4 2015 EVRAZ plc Production
                                            Results
 Unilever PLC                               Q4 & FY 2015 Unilever PLC
                                            Earnings Release
 IG Group Holdings PLC                      Half Year 2016 IG Group
                                            Holdings PLC Earnings
                                            Release
   
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐