UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19

Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 37 to 44 points, or up as much as 0.8 percent, on Tuesday according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.6 percent at 0721 GMT ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index finished 0.4 percent lower on Monday at 5,779.92 points, its lowest closing level since late 2012, with miners down on lingering concerns about metals demand and UK banks mirroring losses seen by Italian financials.

* PRUDENTIAL: British insurer Prudential Plc said on Tuesday its solvency capital ratio was 190 percent on June 30, 2015 under new European rules for insurers.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto plans to increase iron ore production and shipments in 2016, defying a collapse in prices as it takes advantage of its position as the world's lowest cost producer.

* IG GROUP: Volatile markets helped online brokerage IG Group rack up an 8.8 percent increase in net trading revenue in its first half as traders speculated on economic weakness in emerging markets.

* UNILEVER: Unilever reported a 4 percent rise in underlying full-year sales on Tuesday, just ahead of expectations, and said it was preparing itslef for tougher market conditions and high volatility in 2016.

* JOHNSTON PRESS: Publisher Johnston Press Plc said it would look at selling some assets in a bid to streamline its business.

* BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England's newest policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said on Monday he would take a "patient" approach to raising interest rates and there was even a chance he might favour a cut if a slowdown in Britain's economy worsened.

* WIZZ AIR: Wizz Air expects to replace Ryanair as the airline with the lowest costs in Europe over the next year or so, the chief executive of the eastern European low-cost carrier told Reuters on Monday.

* UK STEEL: Britain's small business minister said on Monday she will return to Brussels next month to push for further progress in tackling the UK steel sector crisis, following another 1,050 job cuts at Tata Steel

