UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 21

Jan 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 60 to
82 points, or as much as 1.5 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index ended 3.5 percent lower at 5,673.58 points on
Wednesday, after earlier touching its lowest level in more than three years, as
concerns about China triggered a sharp decline in commodities-related stocks.
The index has fallen more than 20 percent since its peak in April, confirming
that it is in "bear market" territory. 
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, erasing modest early gains as analysts
said a persistent global surplus of crude would keep pressuring the market,
after hitting their lowest levels since 2003 in the previous
session.    
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays will close its cash equities business across
Asia and exit Korea and Taiwan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Thursday, as part of a global cost-cutting plan aimed at
boosting profits. 
    * GSK: Five people, including two former GlaxoSmithKline 
researchers, were charged with a scheme to steal trade secrets from the British
drugmaker for potential sale in China, according to indictments announced by the
U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia on Wednesday. 
    * BHP BILLITON: Brazilian mining company Samarco Mineração S.A., co-owned by
BHP Billiton and Vale said on Wednesday CEO Ricardo Vescovi
and Director of Operations Kleber Terra had temporarily stepped aside to focus
on preparing their defense in the wake of November's mine disaster. 
    * ENTERTAINMENT ONE: U.S. activist hedge fund Livermore Partners is calling
on Canadian and UK media firm Entertainment One to slow down its pace of
dealmaking and improve its cash flow, the fund's top executive said.
 
    * BRITISH ENERGY: Investment in Britain's energy sector could suffer if the
country left the European Union, the chief executive of BP Bob Dudley
said on Wednesday. 
    * BRITISH CAR INSURANCE: British car insurance premiums rose by more than 10
percent in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three months, the
largest such increase since 2010, recovery service AA said on Thursday.
 
    * BRITISH HOUSE PRICES: Investors are trying to beat a tax increase on
buy-to-let properties in Britain, helping to push up house prices last month, a
survey showed on Thursday. 
    * EX-DIVS: Compass Group and SSE will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.3 points
off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 SABMiller PLC                           Q3 2016 SABMiller PLC Trading
                                         Statement Release
 Pearson PLC                             Pearson PLC Trading Statement
                                         Release
 Land Securities Group PLC               Q3 2016 Land Securities Group PLC
                                         Interim Management Statement Release
 St. James's Place PLC                   Q4 2015 St. James's Place PLC New
                                         Business Announcement
 Halfords Group PLC                      Q3 2016 Halfords Group PLC Trading
                                         Statement Release
 Acacia Mining PLC                       Q4 2015 Acacia Mining PLC Production
                                         Update
 Royal Mail PLC                          Royal Mail PLC Trading Statement
                                         Release
      
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

