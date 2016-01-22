UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 22

(Adds futures, Davos update)

Jan 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2-31 points higher, or 0.03-0.54 percent, extending gains made in the previous session on ECB stimulus hints after a bounce in oil prices and overnight gains in Asia, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were up 1.3 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index rose 100.21 points, or 1.8 percent, to close at 5,773.79 on Thursday, after the head of the European Central Bank implied further monetary stimulus was coming.

* OIL: Oil prices rose for a second session on Friday, moving further away from 12-year lows plumbed earlier this week, as cold U.S. and European weather as well as firmer financial markets gave traders reason to cash in on record short positions.

* DAVOS: Fear of a severe weakening of the European Union is the hot topic in the corridors and executive suites of Davos this year with business leaders and politicians at the World Economic Forum alarmed at closing borders and the risk of a British exit.

