UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 25

Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 38 points, or 0.6 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 2.2 percent higher on Friday at 5,900.01. A slump in the oil price lifted shares of major energy companies.

* BHP BILLITON LTD: Brazilian iron ore miner Samarco Mineração SA, which is half-owned by BHP Billiton Ltd , received serious danger warnings from ground sensors in 2014 and 2015, months before a deadly and environmentally destructive burst of a tailings dam, Globo TV's Fantastico newsmagazine said on Sunday.

* BP: BP Egypt said on Sunday that one of its LNG shipments to Egypt was held back this month as part of a deal over the timing of deliveries, and the petroleum ministry dismissed reports that it was linked to payment problems.

* BT: Britain's BT should be forced to spin off its national broadband network to improve speeds and quality of service, an independent report backed by more than 100 lawmakers said on Saturday.

* UNILEVER: Consumer goods group Unilever Plc said it would not scale back its UK operations if Britain votes to leave the European Union, the Guardian reported on Monday. (bit.ly/23lUh8v)

* OPHIR ENERGY: Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc said it signed a non-binding heads of terms agreement with Schlumberger Ltd by which the latter would receive an interest in its Fortuna project in Equatorial Guinea.

* JKX OIL & GAS: JKX Oil & Gas Plc, whose second-largest investor is seeking a board shake-up, said it had issued notices to two of its shareholders, restricting them from attending or voting at its upcoming general meeting.

* PETRA DIAMONDS: Diamond miner Petra Diamonds Ltd said its first-half revenue fell 28 percent as the price of diamonds continued to fall.

* METALS: Copper lost ground on Monday, snapping two sessions of gains and coming off a two-week high, dragged by expectations of a firm U.S. dollar and concerns about demand in top consumer China.

