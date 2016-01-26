版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 26

Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open down 49
points, or 0.8 percent, on Tuesday according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 5,877.00 points on
Monday, pressured as mining shares dropped on the back of a fall in metals
prices and financial stocks weakened. 
    * OIL PRICES: Crude futures dropped below $30 a barrel on Tuesday and
extended the previous day's losses by more than 2 percent, as fresh worries
about oversupply from top producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq spooked the market.
 
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc  is concluding feasibility studies
evaluating whether its vaccine technology is suitable for the Zika virus, which
has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil, a spokeswoman
told Reuters. 
    * VODAFONE: Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group
, reported on Tuesday a 72.2 million riyal ($19.8 million) net loss in
the third *quarter, which is 5 percent wider than the same year-ago period,
Reuters calculations showed. 
    * UK MOBILE MARKET: French billionaire Xavier Niel's telecoms group Iliad
 has approached British telecoms regulator Ofcom to express
"preliminary" interest in entering the UK mobile market, the Financial Times
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Dixons Carphone Plc                       Q3 2016 Dixons Carphone
                                           Plc Trading Statement
                                           Release
 Tern Plc                                  Full Year 2015 Tern Plc
                                           Earnings Release
 Crest Nicholson Holdings                  Preliminary 2015 Crest
 Plc                                       Nicholson Holdings Plc
                                           Earnings Release
 Marston's Plc                             Marston's Plc Interim
                                           Management Statement
                                           Release
 EasyJet Plc                               Q1 2016 easyJet Plc
                                           Interim Management
                                           Statement Release
 Stock Spirits Group Plc                   Stock Spirits Group Plc
                                           Trading Statement Release
 Intermediate Capital Group                Intermediate Capital Group
 Plc                                       Plc Trading Update Release
 PZ Cussons Plc                            Half Year 2015 PZ Cussons
                                           Plc Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

($1 = 0.7030 pounds)

 (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

