UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 26

Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open down 49 points, or 0.8 percent, on Tuesday according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 5,877.00 points on Monday, pressured as mining shares dropped on the back of a fall in metals prices and financial stocks weakened. * OIL PRICES: Crude futures dropped below $30 a barrel on Tuesday and extended the previous day's losses by more than 2 percent, as fresh worries about oversupply from top producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq spooked the market. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc is concluding feasibility studies evaluating whether its vaccine technology is suitable for the Zika virus, which has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil, a spokeswoman told Reuters. * VODAFONE: Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group , reported on Tuesday a 72.2 million riyal ($19.8 million) net loss in the third *quarter, which is 5 percent wider than the same year-ago period, Reuters calculations showed. * UK MOBILE MARKET: French billionaire Xavier Niel's telecoms group Iliad has approached British telecoms regulator Ofcom to express "preliminary" interest in entering the UK mobile market, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Dixons Carphone Plc Q3 2016 Dixons Carphone Plc Trading Statement Release Tern Plc Full Year 2015 Tern Plc Earnings Release Crest Nicholson Holdings Preliminary 2015 Crest Plc Nicholson Holdings Plc Earnings Release Marston's Plc Marston's Plc Interim Management Statement Release EasyJet Plc Q1 2016 easyJet Plc Interim Management Statement Release Stock Spirits Group Plc Stock Spirits Group Plc Trading Statement Release Intermediate Capital Group Intermediate Capital Group Plc Plc Trading Update Release PZ Cussons Plc Half Year 2015 PZ Cussons Plc Earnings Release ($1 = 0.7030 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)