UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 27

Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by
11 points, or 0.2 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent up at 5,911.46 points on
Tuesday, lifted by a rise in oil prices and a knock-on rally in mining stocks.
* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto Plc has agreed to sell
one of its last remaining coal mines in Australia to a group owned by
Indonesia's third-richest man, Anthoni Salim, continuing an exit from coal as it
battles a sharp slump in prices.
* CLYDESDALE: National Australian Bank Ltd's shareholders voted in
favour of a demerger of its UK arm Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L, ahead of
the planned listing of the latter on Feb. 8.
* ARM HOLDINGS: Apple Inc forecast its first revenue drop in 13
years and reported the slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments as the critical
Chinese market showed signs of weakening. The update could impact European
chipmakers such as ARM Holdings Plc.
* OIL PRICES: Crude oil futures dropped around 2 percent on Wednesday,
heading back towards $30 a barrel as profit-taking wiped out a chunk of the
gains notched up in the previous session on hopes for output cuts.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Staffline Group Plc Full Year 2015 Staffline
Group Plc Earnings Release
Ediston Property Full Year 2015 Ediston
Investment Company Plc Property Investment
Company Plc Earnings
Release
Sage Group Plc Q1 2016 Sage Group Plc
Trading Statement Release
Antofagasta Plc Q4 2015 Antofagasta Plc
Production Report
Aberdeen Asset Q1 2016 Aberdeen Asset
Management Plc Management Plc Trading
Statement Release
Britvic Plc Q1 2016 Britvic Plc
Trading Statement Release
Paragon Group of Q1 2016 Paragon Group of
Companies plc Companies Plc Trading
Update Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
