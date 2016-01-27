版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 27日 星期三 14:25 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 27

Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by
11 points, or 0.2 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent up at 5,911.46 points on
Tuesday, lifted by a rise in oil prices and a knock-on rally in mining stocks.
 
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto Plc  has agreed to sell
one of its last remaining coal mines in Australia to a group owned by
Indonesia's third-richest man, Anthoni Salim, continuing an exit from coal as it
battles a sharp slump in prices. 
    * CLYDESDALE: National Australian Bank Ltd's shareholders voted in
favour of a demerger of its UK arm Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L, ahead of
the planned listing of the latter on Feb. 8. 
    * ARM HOLDINGS:  Apple Inc forecast its first revenue drop in 13
years and reported the slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments as the critical
Chinese market showed signs of weakening. The update could impact European
chipmakers such as ARM Holdings Plc. 
    * OIL PRICES: Crude oil futures dropped around 2 percent on Wednesday,
heading back towards $30 a barrel as profit-taking wiped out a chunk of the
gains notched up in the previous session on hopes for output cuts. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Staffline Group Plc                    Full Year 2015 Staffline
                                        Group Plc Earnings Release
 Ediston Property                       Full Year 2015 Ediston
 Investment Company Plc                 Property Investment
                                        Company Plc Earnings
                                        Release
 Sage Group Plc                         Q1 2016 Sage Group Plc
                                        Trading Statement Release
 Antofagasta Plc                        Q4 2015 Antofagasta Plc
                                        Production Report
 Aberdeen Asset                         Q1 2016 Aberdeen Asset
 Management Plc                         Management Plc Trading
                                        Statement Release
 Britvic Plc                            Q1 2016 Britvic Plc
                                        Trading Statement Release
 Paragon Group of                       Q1 2016 Paragon Group of
 Companies plc                          Companies Plc Trading
                                        Update Release
        
 (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

