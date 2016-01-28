UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 28

Jan 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower by
36-40 points, or 0.6-0.7 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue-chip index closed up 1.3 percent at 5,990.37 on Wednesday,
helped by a surge in software firm Sage Group Plc and a rebound in
mining and energy stocks as oil prices rose.
* BHP BILLITON: Brazilian miner Samarco Mineracao SA, in which
BHP Billiton owns a 50 percent stake, said on Wednesday it evacuated
some workers after rain caused a mudslide at the site where an iron ore tailings
damn burst in November.
* BRITISH CONSTRUCTION: The number of new homes registered for construction
by British builders in 2015 rose to its highest since the financial crisis,
despite a slowdown in the second half of the year, an industry group said on
Thursday.
* BRITISH POWER: A British auction to secure 802.710 megawatts of backup
electricity capacity for the 2016/17 winter period cleared at 27.50 pounds per
kilowatt per year on Wednesday, the delivery body said in preliminary results.
* OIL PRICES: Crude oil futures fell around 1 percent in Asian trading on
Thursday, eroding gains of nearly 3 percent made in the previous session after
Russia held out the possibility of cooperating with OPEC to control global
oversupply.
* EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Thursday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Diageo Plc Half Year 2016 Diageo Plc
Earnings Release
Renishaw Plc Half Year 2016 Renishaw
Plc Earnings Release
Anglo American Plc Q4 2015 Anglo American Plc
Production Report
3i Group Plc Q3 2015 3i Group Plc
Trading Statement Release
Kier Group Plc Kier Group Plc Trading
Statement Release
Firstgroup Plc Q3 2016 FirstGroup Plc
Trading Statement Release
Euromoney Institutional Euromoney Institutional
Investor Plc Investor Plc Trading
Statement Release
PayPoint Plc Q3 2015 PayPoint Plc
Interim Management
Statement Release
RPC Group Plc Q3 2016 RPC Group Plc
Interim Management
Statement Release
SSP Group Plc Q1 2016 SSP Group Plc
Interim Management
Statement Release
SSE Plc Q3 2016 SSE Plc Interim
Management Statement
Release
Lonmin Plc Q1 2016 Lonmin Plc
Production Report
Daily Mail and General Q1 2016 Daily Mail and
Trust Plc General Trust Plc Trading
Statement Release
KAZ Minerals Plc Q4 2015 Kaz Minerals Plc
Production Report
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)