UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 28

Jan 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower
by 36-40 points, or 0.6-0.7 percent, according to financial bookmakers.
were up marginally ahead of the cash market open. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue-chip index closed up 1.3 percent at 5,990.37 on Wednesday,
helped by a surge in software firm Sage Group Plc and a rebound in
mining and energy stocks as oil prices rose.
* BHP BILLITON: Brazilian miner Samarco Mineracao SA, in which
BHP Billiton owns a 50 percent stake, said on Wednesday it evacuated
some workers after rain caused a mudslide at the site where an iron ore tailings
damn burst in November.
* FIRSTGROUP: British transport company FirstGroup warned that
profit would come in lower than it expected, blaming wet weather and flooding in
Britain and driver shortages in the United States.
* 3I GROUP: British private equity firm 3i Group Plc reported its
net asset value rose in its third quarter, despite what it described as a
challenging market environment.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Global mining company Anglo American boosted its
total annual iron ore output as a ramp-up at its Minas-Rio mine offset lower
output at its Kumba subsidiary.
* GRAINGER: Residential landlord Grainger Plc announced an overhaul
of its business, including the disposal of two non-core units and a 10 percent
reduction in jobs, as it looks to focus on the fast-growing domestic private
rental sector (PRS).
* LONMIN: Platinum producer Lonmin will continue to review its
services and reduce costs, mainly through cutting jobs, as the slide in the
price of its main commodity bites further.
* SSE: British utility SSE said it had lost 300,000 customers over
the first nine months of its financial year, but it maintained its dividend and
earnings per share targets for the full year.
SSE will cut its domestic gas prices by an average of 5.3 percent from
March 29, the company said on Thursday.
* DIAGEO: Diageo reported a 1.8 percent rise in half-year sales,
weighed down by foreign exchange rates and the sale of assets including its wine
business.
* BABCOCK: British engineering and support services firm Babcock
said chief executive Peter Rogers would retire in August and would be replaced
by senior management executive Archie Bethel.
* KAZ MINERALS: Copper mining company Kaz Minerals Plc said
full-year copper cathode production fell 3 percent, hurt by maintenance work at
one of its smelters.
* BRITISH CONSTRUCTION: The number of new homes registered for construction
by British builders in 2015 rose to its highest since the financial crisis,
despite a slowdown in the second half of the year, an industry group said on
Thursday.
* BRITISH POWER: A British auction to secure 802.710 megawatts of backup
electricity capacity for the 2016/17 winter period cleared at 27.50 pounds per
kilowatt per year on Wednesday, the delivery body said in preliminary results.
* OIL PRICES: Crude oil futures fell around 1 percent in Asian trading on
Thursday, eroding gains of nearly 3 percent made in the previous session after
Russia held out the possibility of cooperating with OPEC to control global
oversupply.
* EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Thursday.
