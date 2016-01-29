UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 29

Jan 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22 points, or 0.4 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower at 1 percent on Thursday after earlier rising over the 6,000.00 level, its highest since early January. The index was weighed down by Ashtead Group Plc and travel stocks hit by rising oil prices. * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's Chief Executive will on Friday announce job cuts from his 2,000 strong senior manager team, the Financial Times reported. * BHP BILLITON: The Canadian arm of mining giant BHP Billiton has signed a letter of intent to help fund exploration at Aston Bay Holdings Ltd's Storm copper project, Aston Bay said on Thursday. * UK BANKS: Banks that mis-sold complex financial products to shield companies from interest rate hikes that never happened have paid 2.1 billion pounds ($3 billion) in compensation so far, with reviews of customers completed, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday. * BRITISH CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumer morale rose for a second month in a row in January to hit its highest level since last summer, but households remain pessimistic about the outlook for the country's economy, a survey showed on Friday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Premier Veterinary Group Full Year 2015 Premier Plc Veterinary Group Plc Earnings Release A.G.Barr Plc A.G.Barr Plc Trading Statement Release Sky Plc Q2 2016 Sky Plc Earnings Release Vedanta Resources Plc Q3 2016 Vedanta Resources Plc Production Results Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)