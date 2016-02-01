UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 1

Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23
* The UK blue chip index closed 152 points higher on Friday at 6,083.79
points, cheered by the Bank of Japan's decision to adopt negative interest rates
to boost its economy.
* HSBC: Europe's largest lender is imposing a hiring and pay freeze
across the bank globally in 2016, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays and Credit Suisse have settled
federal and state charges that they misled investors in their dark pools, with
Barclays admitting it broke the law and agreeing to pay $70 million.
* SAINSBURY: J Sainsbury Plc has been speaking to Home Retail Group
Plc's leading shareholders and has been told by the company's largest
investor that the offer must rise to at least 160p, or £1.3 billion, The Times
reported. (thetim.es/1UBiwcS)
* CITYSPRINT: An investment firm owned by the taxpayer-backed Lloyds Banking
Group is in advanced talks to buy CitySprint, one of Britain's biggest
same-day delivery companies, Sky News reported. (bit.ly/1UBj1nf)
* MORRISONS: Britain's fourth-largest supermarket operator Morrisons
on Sunday said it was cutting the price of more than 1,000 products, with an
average drop of 19 percent across fruit and vegetable lines.
* OIL: Oil prices dropped early on Monday after China and South Korea posted
surprisingly weak economic data and on worries the prospect of a coordinated
production cut by leading crude exporters seemed remote.
* COPPER: London copper slipped on Monday after China's manufacturing growth
shrank at the fastest pace in more than three years in January, underlining
slowing appetite from the world's top metals consumer.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BT Q3 results
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)