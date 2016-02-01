UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 1

(Adds company news items, updates futures)
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23
points, or 0.4 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.9 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 152 points higher on Friday at 6,083.79
points, cheered by the Bank of Japan's decision to adopt negative interest rates
to boost its economy.
* BT GROUP: Britain's BT Group said on Monday it would restructure
its businesses to incorporate mobile operator EE, as it reported its best
revenue growth for more than seven years in the third quarter.
* HSBC: Europe's largest lender is imposing a hiring and pay freeze
across the bank globally in 2016, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays and Credit Suisse have settled
federal and state charges that they misled investors in their dark pools, with
Barclays admitting it broke the law and agreeing to pay $70 million.
* COUNTRYSIDE: British property developer Countryside Properties on Monday
set a price range of 225 pence to 275 pence per share for its initial public
offering, hoping to raise up to 114 million pounds ($162.6 million).
* SWEETT GROUP: The provider of professional services for the construction
industry said on Monday its board had resolved to close MENA and exit
the region.
* SAINSBURY: J Sainsbury Plc has been speaking to Home Retail Group
Plc's leading shareholders and has been told by the company's largest
investor that the offer must rise to at least 160p, or £1.3 billion, The Times
reported. (thetim.es/1UBiwcS)
* RYANAIR: The low-cost giant forecast record passenger numbers will
enable it to hit its annual profit target, despite falling ticket prices due to
security alerts in Europe and cheaper oil.
* CITYSPRINT: An investment firm owned by the taxpayer-backed Lloyds Banking
Group is in advanced talks to buy CitySprint, one of Britain's biggest
same-day delivery companies, Sky News reported. (bit.ly/1UBj1nf)
* MORRISONS: Britain's fourth-largest supermarket operator Morrisons
on Sunday said it was cutting the price of more than 1,000 products, with an
average drop of 19 percent across fruit and vegetable lines.
* OIL: Oil prices dropped early on Monday after China and South Korea posted
surprisingly weak economic data and on worries the prospect of a coordinated
production cut by leading crude exporters seemed remote.
* COPPER: London copper slipped on Monday after China's manufacturing growth
shrank at the fastest pace in more than three years in January, underlining
slowing appetite from the world's top metals consumer.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)