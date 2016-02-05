UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 5

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9 points, or 0.15 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 61.62 points higher on Thursday at 5898.76 as a drop in the dollar boosted commodity prices and gave a lift to mining and oil shares. * SHELL: British Columbia's ambitions to become North America's next major liquefied natural gas exporter took another hit on Thursday, as Royal Dutch Shell pushed back a final investment decision (FID) on its LNG Canada project to late 2016. * BHP BILLITON: Brazil's Minas Gerais state said on Thursday the November dam burst in an installation operated by miner Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, caused losses to municipalities estimated at 1.2 billion reais ($308 million), not considering the environmental problems. * CMC MARKETS: British financial spreadbetting firm CMC Markets is likely to price its London stock market listing at 240 pence a share, a bookrunner said on Thursday, after investors were told orders below that were likely to miss out. Trading is due to begin on Friday. * OIL: Crude oil futures were steady in lacklustre trading on Friday as Asian liquidity faded ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday across large parts of the region. * COPPER: London copper edged down on Friday, but was set for a third consecutive week of gains as signs of stabilisation in the market and a weaker dollar convinced traders to shut positions ahead of Lunar New Year holidays next week in China. * UK SALARY: British starting salaries for new permanent and temporary jobs rose last month at the slowest pace since October 2013, according to a survey on Friday which will do little to quell the Bank of England's unease about a slowdown in wage growth. * BREXIT: Britain will vote to stay in the EU by a "substantial margin" predicted the leader of a campaign to keep the world's fifth-largest economy in the trading bloc, slating the opposing "out" movement for what he said was failure to present an alternative to membership. * The Bank of England has not yet seen signs that British companies are curbing investment plans because of uncertainty around Britain's referendum on European Union membership, a top Bank of England official said on Friday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BG Group FY results Shaftesbury Trading update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.