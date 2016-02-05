版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 5

Feb 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9
points, or 0.15 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 61.62 points higher on Thursday at 5898.76
as a drop in the dollar boosted commodity prices and gave a lift to mining and
oil shares. 
    * SHELL: British Columbia's ambitions to become North America's next major
liquefied natural gas exporter took another hit on Thursday, as Royal Dutch
Shell pushed back a final investment decision (FID) on its LNG Canada
project to late 2016. 
    * BHP BILLITON: Brazil's Minas Gerais state said on Thursday the November
dam burst in an installation operated by miner Samarco, a joint venture between
Vale SA and BHP Billiton, caused losses to municipalities
estimated at 1.2 billion reais ($308 million), not considering the environmental
problems. 
    * CMC MARKETS: British financial spreadbetting firm CMC Markets is likely to
price its London stock market listing at 240 pence a share, a bookrunner said on
Thursday, after investors were told orders below that were likely to miss out.
Trading is due to begin on Friday. 
    * OIL: Crude oil futures were steady in lacklustre trading on Friday as
Asian liquidity faded ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday across large parts of
the region. 
    * COPPER: London copper edged down on Friday, but was set for a third
consecutive week of gains as signs of stabilisation in the market and a weaker
dollar convinced traders to shut positions ahead of Lunar New Year holidays next
week in China. 
    * UK SALARY: British starting salaries for new permanent and temporary jobs
rose last month at the slowest pace since October 2013, according to a survey on
Friday which will do little to quell the Bank of England's unease about a
slowdown in wage growth.  
    * BREXIT: Britain will vote to stay in the EU by a "substantial margin"
predicted the leader of a campaign to keep the world's fifth-largest economy in
the trading bloc, slating the opposing "out" movement for what he said was
failure to present an alternative to membership. 
    * The Bank of England has not yet seen signs that British companies are
curbing investment plans because of uncertainty around Britain's referendum on
European Union membership, a top Bank of England official said on Friday.
 

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 BG Group             FY results
 Shaftesbury          Trading update
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)

