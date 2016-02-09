版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 9

Feb 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
17-27 points, or 0.3-0.5 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 158.70 points, or 2.7 percent, lower at
5,689.36 points on Monday, weighed down by falls in banking stocks to multi-year
lows and weakness in the tech sector. 
    * UK RETAIL: British retail spending growth hit a four-month high in
January, as consumers splashed out on big-ticket items like furniture, an
industry body said on Tuesday. 
    * BRITAIN AIRPORT: Britain should make a decision on where to build a new
runway this summer, its transport minister said on Monday, dismissing concerns
it could be further delayed by a referendum on EU membership. 
    * KUMBA IRON ORE: South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore, a unit of Anglo
American, reported a 66 percent drop in annual profit, in line with its
own forecast, as it battled slumping prices for the steel-making ingredient.
 
    * TUI GROUP: TUI Group, the world's largest tour operator, said
bookings to Turkey this summer were down around 40 percent due to security
concerns, as it reported a narrower first-quarter loss on Tuesday. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Redrow PLC                               Interim 2016 Redrow PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 ICAP PLC                                 Q3 2015 ICAP PLC Trading Statement
                                          Release
 
 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

