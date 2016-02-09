UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 9

(Adds futures, company news item)
Feb 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
17-27 points, or 0.3-0.5 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers,
with futures down 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 158.70 points, or 2.7 percent, lower at
5,689.36 points on Monday, weighed down by falls in banking stocks to multi-year
lows and weakness in the tech sector.
* TUI GROUP: TUI Group, the world's largest tour operator, said
bookings to Turkey this summer were down around 40 percent due to security
concerns, as it reported a narrower first-quarter loss.
* ICAP: ICAP Plc, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps
and currencies, reported a 5 percent fall in third-quarter revenue from
continuing operations amid fragile market conditions.
* KUMBA IRON ORE: South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore, a unit of Anglo
American, reported a 66 percent drop in annual profit, in line with its
own forecast, as it battled slumping prices for the steel-making ingredient.
* UK RETAIL: British retail spending growth hit a four-month high in
January, as consumers splashed out on big-ticket items like furniture, an
industry body said on Tuesday.
* BRITAIN AIRPORT: Britain should make a decision on where to build a new
runway this summer, its transport minister said on Monday, dismissing concerns
it could be further delayed by a referendum on EU membership.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)