UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 10

Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2-6
points on Wednesday, which would represent either opening flat or down 0.1
percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on:
* The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent at 5,632.19 points on
Tuesday, with weaker mining and banking stocks keeping Britain's top share index
mired near three-year lows as concern lingered over the global economy and the
health of the financial sector.
* SABMILLER: Japan's Asahi Group Holdings has agreed to buy
SABMiller's Peroni and Grolsch beer brands and is likely to pay over 400
billion yen ($3.5 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.
* HSBC: HSBC has been sued by the families of U.S. citizens
murdered by drug gangs in Mexico, claiming the bank let cartels launder billions
of dollars to operate their business.
A U.S. judge said Tuesday that he would likely delay the release of a
report detailing how well HSBC has complied with anti-money laundering
requirements until a federal appeals court could weigh in.
* BURBERRY: Burberry Group Plc, the British luxury fashion brand,
sued J.C. Penney Co on Tuesday, accusing the U.S. retailer of trademark
infringement for selling outerwear that featured exact copies of its famous
"Burberry check" pattern.
* LONMIN: Platinum producer Lonmin will not "shy away" from any
merger or takeover but for now the company is focused on its plan to survive
tough market conditions, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
* GLENCORE: Global diversified natural resource company Glencore is
expected to wrap up senior syndication of a one-year revolving credit that
refinances existing debt by the end of next week after a strong market response,
bankers said on Tuesday.
* GENEL: Genel Energy, one of a handful of foreign oil producers in
Iraqi Kurdistan, will resume drilling work at its Taq Taq oilfield in the coming
weeks to ramp up production, its chief financial officer told Reuters on
Tuesday.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc has named JPmorgan Chase & Co
executive Paul Compton its new Chief Operating Officer, following the departure
of Jonathan Moulds.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Greene King PLC Q3 2016 Greene King PLC
Earnings Release
GW Pharmaceuticals Q1 2016 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC
PLC Earnings Release
Great Portland Great Portland Estates PLC
Estates PLC Trading Statement Release for
the quarter ended 31 December
2015
Bellway PLC Bellway PLC Trading Statement
Release
Victrex PLC Q1 2016 Victrex PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
Dunelm Group PLC Half Year 2016 Dunelm Group PLC
Earnings Release
Electrocomponents Electrocomponents PLC Trading
PLC Statement Release
Tullow Oil PLC Full Year 2015 Tullow Oil PLC
Earnings Release
ARM Holdings PLC Q4 2015 ARM Holdings plc
Earnings Release
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)