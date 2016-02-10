版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 10日 星期三 14:22 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 10

Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2-6
points on Wednesday, which would represent either opening flat or down 0.1
percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on: 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent at 5,632.19 points on
Tuesday, with weaker mining and banking stocks keeping Britain's top share index
mired near three-year lows as concern lingered over the global economy and the
health of the financial sector. 
    * SABMILLER: Japan's Asahi Group Holdings has agreed to buy
SABMiller's Peroni and Grolsch beer brands and is likely to pay over 400
billion yen ($3.5 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported. 
    * HSBC: HSBC has been sued by the families of U.S. citizens
murdered by drug gangs in Mexico, claiming the bank let cartels launder billions
of dollars to operate their business. 
      A U.S. judge said Tuesday that he would likely delay the release of a
report detailing how well HSBC has complied with anti-money laundering
requirements until a federal appeals court could weigh in. 
    * BURBERRY: Burberry Group Plc, the British luxury fashion brand,
sued J.C. Penney Co on Tuesday, accusing the U.S. retailer of trademark
infringement for selling outerwear that featured exact copies of its famous
"Burberry check" pattern. 
    * LONMIN: Platinum producer Lonmin will not "shy away" from any
merger or takeover but for now the company is focused on its plan to survive
tough market conditions, its chief executive said on Tuesday. 
    * GLENCORE: Global diversified natural resource company Glencore is
expected to wrap up senior syndication of a one-year revolving credit that
refinances existing debt by the end of next week after a strong market response,
bankers said on Tuesday. 
    * GENEL: Genel Energy, one of a handful of foreign oil producers in
Iraqi Kurdistan, will resume drilling work at its Taq Taq oilfield in the coming
weeks to ramp up production, its chief financial officer told Reuters on
Tuesday. 
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc has named JPmorgan Chase & Co 
executive Paul Compton its new Chief Operating Officer, following the departure
of Jonathan Moulds. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Greene King PLC                            Q3 2016 Greene King PLC
                                            Earnings Release
 GW Pharmaceuticals                         Q1 2016 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC
 PLC                                        Earnings Release
 Great Portland                             Great Portland Estates PLC
 Estates PLC                                Trading Statement Release for
                                            the quarter ended 31 December
                                            2015
 Bellway PLC                                Bellway PLC Trading Statement
                                            Release
 Victrex PLC                                Q1 2016 Victrex PLC Interim
                                            Management Statement Release
 Dunelm Group PLC                           Half Year 2016 Dunelm Group PLC
                                            Earnings Release
 Electrocomponents                          Electrocomponents PLC Trading
 PLC                                        Statement Release
 Tullow Oil PLC                             Full Year 2015 Tullow Oil PLC
                                            Earnings Release
 ARM Holdings PLC                           Q4 2015 ARM Holdings plc
                                            Earnings Release
     
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐