2016年 2月 11日 星期四

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 11

Feb 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 54
points, or 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 40.11 points higher, or 0.7 percent, at
5,672.30 on Wednesday, led by financial stocks as banks made up some ground on
bargain-hunting after three straight sessions of losses. 
    * Global miner Rio Tinto slumped to a net loss for 2015, hit by a
rout in commodities, and scrapped its promise to pay a steady or higher dividend
annually due to the tough outlook. ]
    * BREXIT: A draft accord to help keep Britain in the European Union is "very
fragile", a top EU official warned on Wednesday as France and eastern states
pushed for changes before leaders meet to try and seal the deal next week.
 
    * UK BANKS: An EU reform package aimed at persuading Britons to stay in the
European Union must not give special treatment to London as a financial centre,
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday. 
    * UK SUPERMARKETS: The Competition and Markets Authority, Britain's consumer
watchdog, is planning to take action against supermarkets such as Tesco
, Sainsburys and Wal Mart's Asda for pricing and
promotional practices, The Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1QswxWG)
    * BRITISH PROPERTY: British property valuers reported a surge of activity on
Thursday as property investors tried to beat an increase in transaction taxes on
rental investments coming into force in April. 
    * EX-DIVS: BP Plc and Sage Group Plc will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.27 points
off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 SABMiller Plc                           Q4 2016 MillerCoors
                                         Trading Statement Release
 Shire Plc                               Full Year 2015 Shire Plc
                                         Earnings Release
 Tate & Lyle Plc                         Tate & Lyle Plc Trading
                                         Statement Release
 Pennon Group Plc                        Pennon Group Plc Trading
                                         Statement Release
 Enterprise Inns Plc                     Enterprise Inns Plc
                                         Trading Statement Release
 Dairy Crest Group Plc                   Q3 2016 Dairy Crest Group
                                         Plc Interim Management
                                         Statement Release
 Grainger Plc                            Q1 2016 Grainger Plc
                                         Trading Statement Release
 Dolphin Capital Investors               Q4 2015 Dolphin Capital
 Ltd                                     Investors Ltd Trading
                                         Statement Release
 Ashmore Group Plc                       Half Year 2016 Ashmore
                                         Group Plc Earnings Release
 Informa Plc                             Full Year 2015 Informa Plc
                                         Earnings Release
 Manchester United Plc                   Q2 2016 Manchester United
                                         Plc Earnings Release
 Imperial Brands Plc                     Q1 2016 Imperial Brands
                                         Plc Trading Statement
                                         Release
 Halma Plc                               Halma Plc Trading Update
                                         Release
 Henderson Group Plc                     Full Year 2015 Henderson
                                         Group Plc Earnings Release
 Thomas Cook Group Plc                   Q1 2015/2016 Thomas Cook
                                         Group Plc Interim
                                         Management Statement
                                         Release
 Cable & Wireless                        Q3 2015/16 Cable &
 Communications Plc                      Wireless Communications
                                         Plc Trading Update Release
 Glencore Plc                            Full Year Glencore Plc
                                         Production Report
 
       
        
 (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

