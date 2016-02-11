UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 11

Feb 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 54 points, or 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue-chip index closed 40.11 points higher, or 0.7 percent, at 5,672.30 on Wednesday, led by financial stocks as banks made up some ground on bargain-hunting after three straight sessions of losses. * Global miner Rio Tinto slumped to a net loss for 2015, hit by a rout in commodities, and scrapped its promise to pay a steady or higher dividend annually due to the tough outlook. ] * BREXIT: A draft accord to help keep Britain in the European Union is "very fragile", a top EU official warned on Wednesday as France and eastern states pushed for changes before leaders meet to try and seal the deal next week. * UK BANKS: An EU reform package aimed at persuading Britons to stay in the European Union must not give special treatment to London as a financial centre, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday. * UK SUPERMARKETS: The Competition and Markets Authority, Britain's consumer watchdog, is planning to take action against supermarkets such as Tesco , Sainsburys and Wal Mart's Asda for pricing and promotional practices, The Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1QswxWG) * BRITISH PROPERTY: British property valuers reported a surge of activity on Thursday as property investors tried to beat an increase in transaction taxes on rental investments coming into force in April. * EX-DIVS: BP Plc and Sage Group Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.27 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SABMiller Plc Q4 2016 MillerCoors Trading Statement Release Shire Plc Full Year 2015 Shire Plc Earnings Release Tate & Lyle Plc Tate & Lyle Plc Trading Statement Release Pennon Group Plc Pennon Group Plc Trading Statement Release Enterprise Inns Plc Enterprise Inns Plc Trading Statement Release Dairy Crest Group Plc Q3 2016 Dairy Crest Group Plc Interim Management Statement Release Grainger Plc Q1 2016 Grainger Plc Trading Statement Release Dolphin Capital Investors Q4 2015 Dolphin Capital Ltd Investors Ltd Trading Statement Release Ashmore Group Plc Half Year 2016 Ashmore Group Plc Earnings Release Informa Plc Full Year 2015 Informa Plc Earnings Release Manchester United Plc Q2 2016 Manchester United Plc Earnings Release Imperial Brands Plc Q1 2016 Imperial Brands Plc Trading Statement Release Halma Plc Halma Plc Trading Update Release Henderson Group Plc Full Year 2015 Henderson Group Plc Earnings Release Thomas Cook Group Plc Q1 2015/2016 Thomas Cook Group Plc Interim Management Statement Release Cable & Wireless Q3 2015/16 Cable & Communications Plc Wireless Communications Plc Trading Update Release Glencore Plc Full Year Glencore Plc Production Report TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)