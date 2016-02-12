版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 12

Feb 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 111
points, or 2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 2.4 percent weaker at 5,536.97 points on
Thursday, with a sharp sell-off in major banking and mining stocks pushing the
market down to its lowest level in more than three years. 
    * BARCLAYS: Singapore's DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp as well as Swiss bank Julius Baer have
submitted non-binding bids for Barclays' Asian private wealth business,
people familiar with the matter said. 
    * BHP BILLITON: A judge in Brazil's state of Minas Gerais has frozen 470
million reais ($118 million) of assets owned by Vale SA and 1.8
million reais linked to BHP Billiton Ltd  to ensure payment of
damages related to a deadly dam rupture, Rio de Janeiro's O Globo newspaper said
on Thursday. 
    * BAE SYSTEMS: Kuwait will sign a deal next week to buy Eurofighter jets,
Kuwait's state news agency KUNA said on Thursday, citing the defence minister.
Kuwait signed a memorandum of understanding in September to buy 28 Eurofighter
jets, the consortium that makes the aircraft said, in a deal worth up to 8
billion euros ($9 billion). BAE Systems is one of the partners of the
consortium. 
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto will seek financing for its massive Simandou
iron ore project in Guinea, despite writing down its value due to low commodity
prices and funding uncertainties. 
    * EU REFERENDUM: British and EU negotiators agreed much of a reform package
on Thursday to help keep Britain in the European Union, leaving Prime Minister
David Cameron to settle tricky final issues, notably on migration, at a summit
next week, diplomats said. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Monitise Plc                           Half Year 2015 Monitise
                                        Plc Earnings Release
 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc               Full Year 2015 Rolls-Royce
                                        Holdings Plc Earnings
                                        Release
 
 (Reporting by Esha Vaish; Editing by Sunil Nair)

