UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 12

Feb 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 111 points, or 2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue-chip index closed 2.4 percent weaker at 5,536.97 points on Thursday, with a sharp sell-off in major banking and mining stocks pushing the market down to its lowest level in more than three years. * BARCLAYS: Singapore's DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp as well as Swiss bank Julius Baer have submitted non-binding bids for Barclays' Asian private wealth business, people familiar with the matter said. * BHP BILLITON: A judge in Brazil's state of Minas Gerais has frozen 470 million reais ($118 million) of assets owned by Vale SA and 1.8 million reais linked to BHP Billiton Ltd to ensure payment of damages related to a deadly dam rupture, Rio de Janeiro's O Globo newspaper said on Thursday. * BAE SYSTEMS: Kuwait will sign a deal next week to buy Eurofighter jets, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA said on Thursday, citing the defence minister. Kuwait signed a memorandum of understanding in September to buy 28 Eurofighter jets, the consortium that makes the aircraft said, in a deal worth up to 8 billion euros ($9 billion). BAE Systems is one of the partners of the consortium. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto will seek financing for its massive Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, despite writing down its value due to low commodity prices and funding uncertainties. * EU REFERENDUM: British and EU negotiators agreed much of a reform package on Thursday to help keep Britain in the European Union, leaving Prime Minister David Cameron to settle tricky final issues, notably on migration, at a summit next week, diplomats said. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Monitise Plc Half Year 2015 Monitise Plc Earnings Release Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc Full Year 2015 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc Earnings Release