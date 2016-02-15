版本:
REFILE-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say points, not pence)
    Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 68-77
points, or 1.19-1.35 percent higher on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 3.08 percent higher on Friday at 5,707.60
points, recording its best one-day percentage gain in more than five months, as
banking and commodities-related stocks rebounded from a slump in the previous
session. 
    * HSBC: Global banking giant HSBC Holdings has decided to keep its
headquarters in Britain, rejecting the option of shifting its center of gravity
back to its main profit-generating hub Hong Kong after a thorough 10-month
review. 
    * BURBERRY: British luxury fashion brand Burberry is to face a
class action lawsuit in the United States, claiming it used misleading price
tags at its outlet stores to fool shoppers into believing the goods were being
sold at a hefty discount. 
    * ECOTRICITY/GOOD ENERGY: British green energy suppliers Ecotricity and Good
Energy said they will reduce retail gas bills by around 7 percent from
April 1, making steeper cuts than their larger rivals. 
    * BANKS: UK's four biggest banks, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Royal
Bank of Scotland Group Plc, Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc
 will payout almost 5 billion pounds ($7.3 billion)worth of bonus in the
next few weeks, Sky News reported. (bit.ly/1V9p2I3)
    * BANKS: American and British regulators are likely to charge several banks
with rigging interest rates, including Citigroup, the third-largest U.S. bank,
and London-based HSBC Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported. 
    * BREXIT: Chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland, Ross McEwan, said in an
interview with BBC Newsnight he believes Britain's financial sector would be
better off inside the European Union. (bbc.in/1Qcv9Xx)
    * BREXIT: Britain's push to win backing from its European partners for its
wish list of EU reforms will go "right to the wire" at a summit this week,
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said. 
    * BAE SYSTEMS: British defence company BAE Systems has picked
former oil industry executive Charles Woodburn as heir apparent to Chief
Executive Ian King, a source close to the situation said. 
    * ALLIED IRISH BANKS: The Irish government would aim to sell 50 percent of
Allied Irish Banks by 2020 if re-elected later this month, Finance
Minister Michael Noonan said.  
    * OIL: Brent and U.S. crude futures edged lower on Monday as the dollar
regained ground and as weak Chinese trade data stoked concerns about demand in
the world's biggest energy consumer. 
    * UK's SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE: The National Crime Agency will have the power
to direct investigations carried out by UK's Serious Fraud Office, Financial
Times reported. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Amino Technologies               Full Year
 PLC                              
 City of London                   Half Year
 Investment Group PLC             
 Reckitt Benckiser                Full Year
 Group PLC                        
 Hammerson PLC                    Full Year
 Fidessa Group PLC                Full Year
 Acacia Mining PLC                Full Year
             
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 ($1 = 0.6885 pounds)

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

