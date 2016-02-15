REFILE-UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say points, not pence. The item was earlier corrected to say net rental income, not net asset value, in paragraph 6)

Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 68-77 points, or 1.19-1.35 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.84 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 3.08 percent higher on Friday at 5,707.60 points, recording its best one-day percentage gain in more than five months, as banking and commodities-related stocks rebounded from a slump in the previous session.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group posted stronger-than-expected full-year sales on Monday, helped by its focus on faster-growing consumer health products.

* BAE SYSTEMS: British defence firm BAE Systems named Charles Woodburn to the newly-created role of Chief Operating Officer, lining up the former oil executive as heir apparent for the chief executive's role.

* ACACIA MINING: Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said full-year core profit fell 31 percent, hurt by a fall in gold prices in 2015.

* HAMMERSON: Shopping centre landlord Hammerson Plc posted a 4.3 percent rise in full-year net rental income to 318.6 million pounds.

* HSBC: Global banking giant HSBC Holdings has decided to keep its headquarters in Britain, rejecting the option of shifting its center of gravity back to its main profit-generating hub Hong Kong after a thorough 10-month review.

* BURBERRY: British luxury fashion brand Burberry is to face a class action lawsuit in the United States, claiming it used misleading price tags at its outlet stores to fool shoppers into believing the goods were being sold at a hefty discount.

* ECOTRICITY/GOOD ENERGY: British green energy suppliers Ecotricity and Good Energy said they will reduce retail gas bills by around 7 percent from April 1, making steeper cuts than their larger rivals.

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS: The Irish government would aim to sell 50 percent of Allied Irish Banks by 2020 if re-elected later this month, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said.

* BANKS: UK's four biggest banks, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc will payout almost 5 billion pounds ($7.3 billion)worth of bonus in the next few weeks, Sky News reported. (bit.ly/1V9p2I3)

* BANKS: American and British regulators are likely to charge several banks with rigging interest rates, including Citigroup, the third-largest U.S. bank, and London-based HSBC Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* BREXIT: Chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland, Ross McEwan, said in an interview with BBC Newsnight he believes Britain's financial sector would be better off inside the European Union. (bbc.in/1Qcv9Xx)

* BREXIT: Britain's push to win backing from its European partners for its wish list of EU reforms will go "right to the wire" at a summit this week, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said.

* OIL: Brent and U.S. crude futures edged lower on Monday as the dollar regained ground and as weak Chinese trade data stoked concerns about demand in the world's biggest energy consumer.

* UK's SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE: The National Crime Agency will have the power to direct investigations carried out by UK's Serious Fraud Office, Financial Times reported.

> Other business headlines