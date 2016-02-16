版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 16日 星期二 14:22 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 16

Feb 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open up by
24-26 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 116.68 points, or 2 percent, at 5,825.17
on Monday, extending its recovery from three-year lows hit last week, helped by
a surge in consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser. 
    * VODAFONE: UK phone network operator Vodafone and John Malone's
cable company Liberty Global agreed on Monday to combine their
operations in the Netherlands for a better footing in the local market.
 
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell, Europe's largest oil company, expects
to make robust investments in Brazil's offshore resources, hoping to quadruple
oil and gas output there by the end of the decade, its chief executive officer
said on Monday. 
    * BAE SYSTEMS: Japanese airbag component maker Daicel Corp and
Britain's biggest defence firm BAE Systems are designing an airbag for
military helicopters that they hope to sell to the U.S. Army, said three sources
with knowledge of the proposal. 
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American Plc's debt was downgraded
further into "junk" territory by Moody's Investor Service, which cited a
deterioration in commodities market conditions and doubts over how long it would
take the company to reduce debt levels. 
    * BREXIT: Reduced trade and weaker industrial productivity could slow
Britain's economic growth by 0.5 percent a year for the next 15 years if it
leaves the European Union, a European engineering association said on Tuesday.
 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 SkyePharma Plc                   Full Year 2015 SkyePharma
                                  Plc Earnings Release
 Spectris Plc                     Full Year 2015 Spectris Plc
                                  Earnings Release
 Filtronic Plc                    Half Year 2015 Filtronic Plc
                                  Earnings Release
 A & J Mucklow                    Half Year 2016 A & J Mucklow
 Group Plc                        Group Plc Earnings Release
 Anglo American                   Full Year 2015 Anglo
 Plc                              American Plc Earnings
                                  Release
 Bgeo Group PLC                   Q4 2015 Bgeo Group Plc
                                  Earnings Release
 
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐