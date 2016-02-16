UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 16

Feb 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open up by 24-26 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue-chip index closed up 116.68 points, or 2 percent, at 5,825.17 on Monday, extending its recovery from three-year lows hit last week, helped by a surge in consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser. * VODAFONE: UK phone network operator Vodafone and John Malone's cable company Liberty Global agreed on Monday to combine their operations in the Netherlands for a better footing in the local market. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell, Europe's largest oil company, expects to make robust investments in Brazil's offshore resources, hoping to quadruple oil and gas output there by the end of the decade, its chief executive officer said on Monday. * BAE SYSTEMS: Japanese airbag component maker Daicel Corp and Britain's biggest defence firm BAE Systems are designing an airbag for military helicopters that they hope to sell to the U.S. Army, said three sources with knowledge of the proposal. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American Plc's debt was downgraded further into "junk" territory by Moody's Investor Service, which cited a deterioration in commodities market conditions and doubts over how long it would take the company to reduce debt levels. * BREXIT: Reduced trade and weaker industrial productivity could slow Britain's economic growth by 0.5 percent a year for the next 15 years if it leaves the European Union, a European engineering association said on Tuesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SkyePharma Plc Full Year 2015 SkyePharma Plc Earnings Release Spectris Plc Full Year 2015 Spectris Plc Earnings Release Filtronic Plc Half Year 2015 Filtronic Plc Earnings Release A & J Mucklow Half Year 2016 A & J Mucklow Group Plc Group Plc Earnings Release Anglo American Full Year 2015 Anglo Plc American Plc Earnings Release Bgeo Group PLC Q4 2015 Bgeo Group Plc Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)