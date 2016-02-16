UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 16

Feb 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open up by
24-26 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue-chip index closed up 116.68 points, or 2 percent, at 5,825.17
on Monday, extending its recovery from three-year lows hit last week, helped by
a surge in consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser.
* VODAFONE: UK phone network operator Vodafone and John Malone's
cable company Liberty Global agreed on Monday to combine their
operations in the Netherlands for a better footing in the local market.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell, Europe's largest oil company, expects
to make robust investments in Brazil's offshore resources, hoping to quadruple
oil and gas output there by the end of the decade, its chief executive officer
said on Monday.
* BAE SYSTEMS: Japanese airbag component maker Daicel Corp and
Britain's biggest defence firm BAE Systems are designing an airbag for
military helicopters that they hope to sell to the U.S. Army, said three sources
with knowledge of the proposal.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American Plc's debt was downgraded
further into "junk" territory by Moody's Investor Service, which cited a
deterioration in commodities market conditions and doubts over how long it would
take the company to reduce debt levels.
* BREXIT: Reduced trade and weaker industrial productivity could slow
Britain's economic growth by 0.5 percent a year for the next 15 years if it
leaves the European Union, a European engineering association said on Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
SkyePharma Plc Full Year 2015 SkyePharma
Plc Earnings Release
Spectris Plc Full Year 2015 Spectris Plc
Earnings Release
Filtronic Plc Half Year 2015 Filtronic Plc
Earnings Release
A & J Mucklow Half Year 2016 A & J Mucklow
Group Plc Group Plc Earnings Release
Anglo American Full Year 2015 Anglo
Plc American Plc Earnings
Release
Bgeo Group PLC Q4 2015 Bgeo Group Plc
Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)