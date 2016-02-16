UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 16

(Adds oil prices, updates futures)
* The UK blue-chip index closed up 116.68 points, or 2 percent, at 5,825.17
on Monday, extending its recovery from three-year lows hit last week, helped by
a surge in consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Global miner Anglo American on Tuesday said it
planned to sell Kumba Iron Ore as it posted a decline in full-year
profit amid a plunge in commodity prices.
The miner's debt was downgraded further into "junk" territory by Moody's
Investor Service on Monday, which cited a deterioration in commodities market
conditions and doubts over how long it would take the company to reduce debt
levels.
* OIL: Brent crude prices surged 6 percent to a near two-week high
on Tuesday as the oil ministers of Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar and Venezuela
have started a closed-door meeting in Doha, which spurred speculation of an
eventual deal to tackle a deep supply glut.
* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS: Merlin Entertainments, the operator of Sea
Life centres and Legoland theme parks in Europe, North America and Asia, named
Anne-Francoise Nesmes as its new chief financial officer from Aug. 1.
* MONDI: Paper maker Mondi said it expected its full-year basic
headline earnings per share to increase between 22 and 27 percent.
* BGEO GROUP: BGEO Group Plc, the holding company for JSC Bank of
Georgia, reported a 29.1 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by robust
income in its banking and healthcare businesses, beating sluggish economic
growth in the country.
* VODAFONE: UK phone network operator Vodafone and John Malone's
cable company Liberty Global agreed on Monday to combine their
operations in the Netherlands for a better footing in the local market.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell, Europe's largest oil company, expects
to make robust investments in Brazil's offshore resources, hoping to quadruple
oil and gas output there by the end of the decade, its chief executive officer
said on Monday.
* BAE SYSTEMS: Japanese airbag component maker Daicel Corp and
Britain's biggest defence firm BAE Systems are designing an airbag for
military helicopters that they hope to sell to the U.S. Army, said three sources
with knowledge of the proposal.
* BREXIT: Reduced trade and weaker industrial productivity could slow
Britain's economic growth by 0.5 percent a year for the next 15 years if it
leaves the European Union, a European engineering association said on Tuesday.
