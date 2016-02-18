UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 18

Feb 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 10
points, or 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 2.9 percent higher on Wednesday at 6,030.32,
rallying for a fourth straight session as appetite grew for underperformers in
the mining sector, led by a surge in miner Glencore. Glencore soared
16.6 percent, touching its highest level since November.
* TRINITY MIRROR: Britain's Trinity Mirror Plc, publisher of the
Daily Mirror, will launch a weekday newspaper called New Day this month, Sky
News reported on Wednesday.
* 3i: British private equity firm 3i Group Plc is considering an
initial public offering for Basic-Fit, valuing the Dutch gym chain at 1 billion
euros ($1.11 billion) including debt, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar
with the matter. (bloom.bg/1KWFAm9)
* BHP BILLITON: The Brazilian government expects to reach an agreement by
Friday with Samarco Mineração SA to settle a 20 billion-real ($4.9 billion)
lawsuit for damages in a deadly dam disaster, Brazil's attorney general Luís
Inácio Adams said on Wednesday. Brazilian iron ore miner Samarco Mineração SA is
a joint venture of Vale SA and BHP Billiton Plc
* SHELL: Brazil's state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
said on Wednesday that it and its partners found more oil in the Libra prospect
in a well that helps confirm the extent of the giant offshore area. Libra is 40
percent owned by Petrobras, which is also the operator, 20 percent owned by
Royal Dutch Shell Plc, 20 percent by France's Total SA and 10
percent each for Chinese companies CNOOC and China National Petroleum
Corp.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: South32 could be among the first to buy assets
placed on the block this week by South Africa's Anglo American, with the
Australian company saying it was interested in its manganese unit.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American is working with Bank of America Corp
to sell more of its non-core coal mines in Australia, Bloomberg reported
citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1VoMUYl)
* HSBC: Most managers at HSBC's UK retail and wealth unit will not
be getting a pay rise this year, a source familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday, in what marks the bank's third change to pay policy in as many weeks.
* BREXIT: European Council President Donald Tusk warned on Wednesday that a
deal was not yet certain with Britain at summit on Thursday and Friday, calling
on all members of the bloc to help bridge remaining gaps to keep London in the
European Union.
* BREXIT: European Union governments haggled over reform proposals on
Wednesday, with pressure mounting on leaders to close remaining gaps and produce
a summit deal on Friday that can help keep Britain in the EU.
* BREXIT: Prime Minister David Cameron will hold 'now or never' talks on
Thursday to keep Britain in the European Union, with the bloc's 28 leaders
suggesting there are only a few obstacles left to a new membership deal.
* OIL: Crude futures rose in Asian trade on Thursday after Iran welcomed
plans by Russia and Saudi Arabia to cap production, although analysts said the
move would not lead to any output cuts and Tehran offered no action of its own.
Brent futures rose 42 cents to $34.92 a barrel by 0555 GMT, having
closed 7.2 percent higher in the previous session after hitting an intraday high
of $34.99. U.S. crude gained 50 cents to $31.16 a barrel, having finished
5.6 percent higher in the previous session after touching a high of
$31.49.
* EX-DIVS: AstraZeneca Plc, Carnival Plc, GlaxoSmithKline
Plc, Royal Dutch Shell "A", Royal Dutch Shell "B"
will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday,
trimming 24.73 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Darty Plc Q3
Go-Ahead Group Plc H1
Centrica Plc FY
BAE Systems Plc FY
Rexam Plc FY
Lancashire Holdings Ltd FY
TBC bank'i SS FY
Indivior Plc Q4
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)