UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 19

Feb 19 Financial bookmakers see Britain's FTSE 100 index
opening down 6 points, or 0.10 percent, on Friday. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower at 5,971.95 points on
Thursday, in line with the broader European market, weighed down by concerns
over the potential impact of Britain leaving the European Union and a fall in
major mining stocks.
* BREXIT: Prime Minister David Cameron appealed to EU leaders on Thursday to
help him settle the question of Britain's European Union membership for a
generation by agreeing a "credible" deal he can sell to the British public to
stay in the bloc.
Talks between Cameron and EU leaders stretched late into the night of
Thursday, with European Council President Donald Tusk saying much remained to be
worked out.
* SHELL: Credit rating agency Fitch on Thursday downgraded Royal Dutch Shell
following its acquisition of BG Group, citing risks to its asset sales
goals to finance the $53 billion deal.
* HSBC: HSBC will pay more than $4 million to settle Massachusetts
regulatory claims over force-placed insurance, the state's attorney general
Maura Healey said.
* MONETARY POLICY: Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale has said he
would be surprised if Britain's central bank took as long to hike interest rates
as markets expect.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Millennium & Copthorne Full Year 2015 Millennium &
Hotels Plc Copthorne Hotels Plc
Earnings Release
SEGRO Plc Full Year 2015 SEGRO Plc
Earnings Release
Standard Life Plc Full Year 2015 Standard Life
Plc Earnings Release
Essentra Plc Full Year 2015 Essentra Plc
Earnings Release
Avation Plc Half Year 2016 Avation Plc
Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
