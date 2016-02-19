UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 19

(Adds company news, updates futures)
Feb 19 Financial bookmakers see Britain's FTSE 100 index
opening down 6 points, or 0.10 percent, on Friday. Futures were down 0.1
percent at 0734 GMT ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower at 5,971.95 points on
Thursday, in line with the broader European market, weighed down by concerns
over the potential impact of Britain leaving the European Union and a fall in
major mining stocks.
* COCA COLA HBC: Soft drink bottler Coca Cola HBC said its
comparable net profit for the full year grew 13.3 percent to 314.3 million euro,
boosted by volume growth at most of its units.
* STANDARD LIFE: British insurer and asset manager Standard Life
posted an above-forecast pre-tax operating profit of 665 million pounds ($952
million) for 2015 on Friday.
* BREXIT: Prime Minister David Cameron appealed to EU leaders on Thursday to
help him settle the question of Britain's European Union membership for a
generation by agreeing a "credible" deal he can sell to the British public to
stay in the bloc.
Talks between Cameron and EU leaders stretched late into the night of
Thursday, with European Council President Donald Tusk saying much remained to be
worked out.
* SHELL: Credit rating agency Fitch on Thursday downgraded Royal Dutch Shell
following its acquisition of BG Group, citing risks to its asset sales
goals to finance the $53 billion deal.
* HSBC: HSBC will pay more than $4 million to settle Massachusetts
regulatory claims over force-placed insurance, the state's attorney general
Maura Healey said.
* MONETARY POLICY: Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale has said he
would be surprised if Britain's central bank took as long to hike interest rates
as markets expect.
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)