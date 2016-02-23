UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 23

Feb 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 37
to 39 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 1.5 percent to close at 6,037.73
points on Monday as mining companies buoyed by strengthening metals prices
outweighed worries over Britain's potential exit from the European Union and a
drop for banking heavyweight HSBC
* BHP BILLITON: Top global miner BHP Billiton slashed its
interim dividend by 75 percent on Tuesday, abandoning a long-held policy of
steady or higher payouts as it braces for a longer-than-expected commodities
downturn.
* HOME RETAIL/SAINSBURY: British supermarket Sainsbury's has been
given more time to table a firm bid for Argos-owner Home Retail after a
possible higher rival offer from South African retail group Steinhoff
International emerged on Friday.
* LLOYDS: The chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group is to be
awarded a bonus of more than £800,000 even as volatile markets delay George
Osborne's plan to sell the taxpayer's remaining stake to the public, Sky News
reported.
* BP: Standard & Poor's cut its corporate credit ratings on BP, Total
SA and Statoil ASA, citing the Europe-based oil and gas
companies' persistent weak debt coverage measures over 2015-2017.
* HUTCHISON: CK Hutchison Holdings will seek to convince EU
antitrust regulators of the merits of its proposed buy of Telefonica's
British mobile unit at a hearing on March 4, three people familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
* BREXIT: The pound posted its biggest one-day loss in almost six years on
Monday on concerns of a possible British exit from the EU, adding to the
pressure on Prime Minister David Cameron as he mounted a defence of his deal to
keep the country in the bloc.
* BREXIT: Two of the world's main credit rating agencies on Monday
reiterated their view that the British economy could be damaged if the country
votes to leave the European Union in a referendum scheduled for June
23.
* BRITAIN ECONOMY: British factory orders weakened slightly further in
February after a sharper fall in January and manufacturers expect to cut their
prices in the coming months, an industry survey showed on Monday.
* COPPER: London copper slipped on Tuesday from a two-week high hit the
session before after China boosted metals imports in January, as traders worried
about the sustainability of demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange had fallen 1.09 percent to $4,642.00 a tonne by 0554
GMT
* OIL: Oil futures fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday amid worries rising
Iranian output would deepen a global crude oversupply, offsetting expectations
of a drop in U.S. production that had spurred sharp price gains in the prior
session. International benchmark Brent was down 66 cents at $34.03 a
barrel at 0549 GMT.
* BRITAIN OIL: British oil and gas production could halve by 2025 if oil
companies do not spend enough to squeeze every last drop out the North Sea,
industry group Oil and Gas UK warned on Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Ladbrokes Plc Full Year 2015
Ladbrokes PLC
Earnings Release
Genus Plc Half Year 2016 Genus
PLC Earnings Release
Croda International Full Year 2015 Croda
Plc International PLC
Earnings Release
Persimmon Plc Full Year 2015
Persimmon PLC
Earnings Release
Unite Group Plc Full Year 2015 Unite
Group PLC Earnings
Release
Meggitt Plc Full Year 2015
Meggitt PLC Earnings
Release
Pan African Resources Half Year 2016 Pan
Plc African Resources
PLC Earnings Release
Drax Group Plc Full Year 2015 Drax
Group PLC Earnings
Release
GKN Plc Full Year 2015 GKN
PLC Earnings Release
Standard Chartered Plc Full Year 2015
Standard Chartered
PLC Earnings Release
Provident Financial Full Year 2015
Plc Provident Financial
PLC Earnings Release
John Wood Group Plc Full Year 2015 John
Wood Group PLC
Earnings Release
InterContinental Preliminary 2015
Hotels Group Plc InterContinental
Hotels Group PLC
Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)