UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 24

Feb 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen 24 to 32 points
lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, on Wednesday according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.3 percent lower at 5,962.31 points on
Tuesday, hurt by falls in Standard Chartered and BHP Billiton,
which more than offset a rise in LSE Group.
* BHP BILLITON: Brazilian police in the state of Minas Gerais on Tuesday
accused six Samarco executives and one contractor of murder in connection with
the deaths of 19 people caused by a burst tailings dam at a mine in November.
Samarco is a joint venture between BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale
.
* BT: BT said it would increase investment in superfast broadband,
including more fibre to the home, if regulator Ofcom decides against forcing a
break-up of the company.
* BREXIT: The economy trumps sovereignty and immigration as the key issue
for Britons when they consider whether to vote to stay in or pull out of the
European Union, data from an authoritative survey of public attitudes suggests.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Rathbone Brothers Plc Full Year 2015 Rathbone
Brothers Plc Earnings
Release
McBride Plc Half Year 2016 McBride Plc
Earnings Release
Harworth Group Plc Q4 2015 Harworth Group Plc
Earnings Release
Wilmington Plc Half Year 2016 Wilmington
Plc Earnings Release
Synectics Plc Full Year 2015 Synectics
Plc Earnings Release
Ibex Global Solutions Plc Half Year 2015 Ibex Global
Solutions Plc Earnings
Release
Hays Plc Half Year 2016 Hays Plc
Earnings Release
STV Group Plc Full Year 2015 STV Group
Plc Earnings Release
Weir Group Plc Full Year 2015 Weir Group
Plc Earnings Release
Barratt Developments Plc Half Year 2016 Barratt
Developments Plc Earnings
Release
Petrofac Ltd Full Year 2015 Petrofac
Ltd Earnings Release
Man Group Plc Full Year 2015 Man Group
Plc Earnings Release
Capital & Counties Full Year 2015 Capital &
Properties Plc Counties Properties Plc
Earnings Release
Livanova Plc Full Year 2015 LivaNova
Plc Earnings Release
International Personal Full Year 2015
Finance Plc International Personal
Finance Plc Earnings
Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
