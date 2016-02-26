UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 26

Feb 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen open up 42 points, or 0.7 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 2.5 percent higher on Thursday as a rally in Lloyds and RSA following their results led gains by financial-services share. * BP: A former BP Plc supervisor was found not guilty by a New Orleans jury on Thursday of a single pollution charge stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon drilling disaster that killed 11 people. * LSE: Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange Group are counting on lessons learnt from past missteps and behind-the-scenes talks with politicians to make sure there are no barriers to finally creating a giant European trading house. * BHP: BHP Billiton said on Friday that no agreement has been reached yet with Brazilian authorities to fund clean up and damages for a dam burst that killed at least 17 people in that country's worst environmental disaster. * BRITAIN FCA: British lawmakers want veto powers over decisions to hire or fire the head of one of Britain's top financial regulators after the exit last year of its chief executive who was considered too tough on bankers for the government. * BREXIT: British finance minister George Osborne is pushing the Group of 20 leading economies to warn about the dangers of Britain leaving the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. * BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned on Friday that moves by central banks to cut interest rates below zero risked creating a "beggar-thy-neighbour" environment which could leave the global economy trapped in low growth. * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British consumer morale fell to its lowest in over a year in February as concerns over economic outlook hurt sentiment, a survey showed on Friday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Pearson Plc Full Year 2015 Pearson PLC Earnings Release IMI Plc Full Year 2015 IMI PLC Earnings Release Ricardo Plc Half Year 2016 Ricardo PLC Earnings Release Domino's Pizza Group Plc Full Year 2015 Domino's Pizza Group PLC Earnings Release Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Full Year 2015 Kennedy Wilson Estate Plc Europe Real Estate PLC Earnings Release Royal Bank of Scotland Group Full Year 2015 Royal Bank of Plc Scotland Group PLC Earnings Release William Hill Plc Full Year 2015 William Hill PLC Earnings Release Rightmove Plc Full Year 2015 Rightmove PLC Earnings Release Intu Properties Plc Full Year 2015 Intu Properties PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)